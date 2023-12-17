PREP RALLY 6A-WEST: High Five boys and girls players to watch

BOYS

AIDAN CHRONISTER

SCHOOL Rogers

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-7

THE SCOOP Averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 blocked shots during conference play for the Mounties last season. ... Visited Arkansas in September and received an offer from Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman three days later. ... Has also received offers from Central Arkansas, College of Charleston, High Point and Missouri. ... His mother, Kim, played volleyball at Arkansas and was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2018.

JAXSON CONLEY

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP Was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's newcomer of the year last season, as well as the 6A-West Conference's newcomer of the year. ... Averaged a team-high 15 points and 5 rebounds per game while helping the Wildcats finish second in the 6A-West standings. ... Earned all-conference and all-state tournament honors. ... Recorded 66 steals and has the defensive ability to guard any position on the floor.

ORNETTE GAINES

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP A three-year starter who averaged 16 points and 4 rebounds per game last season and earned all-state, all-state tournament and all-conference honors. ... Had a season-high of 33 points last year and three games in which he scored 30 or more points. ... Also grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds. ... Did not sign a national letter of intent during the early period, but has offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Central Arkansas, as well as a number of NCAA Division II schools.

COURTLAND MULDREW

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-3

THE SCOOP Transferred to Har-Ber after spending the last two seasons at crosstown rival Springdale. ... Scored 36 points in his debut with the Wildcats. ... Averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists last year at Springdale, where he was named all-state and all-state tournament after helping the Bulldogs reach the Class 6A state championship game. ... Had his freshman season cut short because of a broken thumb. ... Has received offers from Missouri-Kansas City, SMU and Virginia Tech.

ISAIAH SEALY

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-7

THE SCOOP Now a three-year starter, Sealy helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 6A state championship game. ... Finished last season averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. ... Scored his 1,000th career point during a game against Dallas Carter in a game at Duncanville, Texas, last month. ... Has received offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts and Virginia Tech.

GIRLS

WHITNEY BROWN

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-5

THE SCOOP Averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals last season ... Was named to the Class 6A all-state tournament team after she scored 32 points in two games, including a 20-point performance against eventual state champion Conway. ... Had a season-high 21 points in a game at Bentonville West.

ERIANNA GOODEN

SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP A third-year starter for the Lady Bears who was an all-state selection last year. ... Finished second on the team with averaged of 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She led the team with an average of 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per contest. ... Finished the season with 11 double-doubles. ... Had a season-high 30 points in a game against Stilwell, Okla., and a season-high 14 rebounds in a home game against Springdale.

CHARLEEN HUDSON

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Was chosen as the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's girls basketball newcomer of the year last season. ... Averaged 13.8 points, a team-high 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game and helped the Lady Bulldogs win 14 games, 11 more than they did the previous season. ... Was an all-conference selection last year. ... Finished the season with four double-doubles. ... Had a career-high 34 points and 9 rebounds in a game against crosstown rival Springdale Har-Ber.

DELANEY ROLLER

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists last season for the Lady Wildcats. ... She is a two-time all-conference performer and was named Har-Ber's varsity captain. ... Scored a career-high 36 points, including five 3-pointers, and had 8 rebounds in a game earlier this season against Gravette. ... Signed a national letter of intent to play at Missouri Southern next year while having offers from Murray State and Harding.

BROOKLYN OWENS

SCHOOL Rogers

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds per game last season and earned all-conference honors. ... Had a season-high 31 points in a February game against crosstown rival Rogers Heritage. ... Finished the season with seven double-doubles. ... Has made visits and received offers from a number of NCAA Division II schools in Arkansas and Missouri, as well as one from Lindenwood, an NCAA Division I school in St. Charles, Mo., and a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

