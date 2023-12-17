PREP RALLY CLASS 1A BOYS: Shep Newcomb putting up big numbers for Ozark Catholic

Cody Vaught has an eye for basketball players. The thickness of the kid; the shooting touch; the toughness.

The Ozark Catholic boys basketball coach knows a "gym rat" when he sees one. That was evident the first time he laid eyes on Shep Newcomb.

"I knew that he spent a ton of time (gym rat) in the gym just by the way he moved with the ball," Vaught said. "His shot was so pure for a person that young."

Whoever came up with the three-word phrase 'ball don't lie' must have seen Newcomb shoot the basketball.

Through his 10 games of the 2023-24 season, Newcomb started putting up monster numbers for the Griffins -- enough to draw the attention of everyone from County Line coach Joe Brunson to veteran New School coach David Ferrell.

Just a sophomore, Newcomb has that 'it' factor all coaches look for.

"When I was younger, I was a pretty good scorer, but the last couple of years I've gotten better," Newcomb said. "I try to get about 500 to 600 shots a day."

Between Vaught's two-hour workouts and an additional two hours of gym time, Newcomb averages about four hours per day of basketball activities.

Gym rat? Unconditionally.

"I just mainly played basketball my whole life," Newcomb said. "(But) I also really enjoy practicing and trying to get better every day."

The youngest of four siblings, Newcomb said he started playing organized basketball when he was 5.

"I started playing in kindergarten, but the last three years is when I really started taking it seriously and practiced every day," he said. "I like to shoot outside (3-point line) mainly, but when teams try and run me off the 3-point line I can get to the rim, too.

Last month, Newcomb scored 36 and 38 points in consecutive games. But the six-foot Newcomb, a combo guard whom Vaught primarily uses as a two-guard, contends he's not just about going all Steph Curry on opponents.

He wants to become known for his defense, too.

"Footwork is a bigger part of defense than people realize," Vaught said. "Shep has continued to improve on that. However, he has also improved on being well-educated on scouting reports and knowing other players' tendencies."