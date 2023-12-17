PREP RALLY CLASS 1A: High Five boys players to watch

BOYS

TRENT JOHNSTON

SCHOOL County Line

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Trent averaged 13 points, three rebounds and three assists per game for the defending 1A state champion Indians. ... He is a two-time all-conference and all-state selection. ... Earned All-District and All-State Tournament team. Named to the River Valley All-Area team. ... Coach Joe Brunson said Trent will have a larger roll on offense this season.

CALEB MASSEY

SCHOOL The New School

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-7

THE SCOOP First-year Cougar Caleb Massey transferred in from Dallas. Coach David Ferrell calls him "extremely athletic." ... Massey played well while helping The New School open the season with 11 wins in 12 games. "He's better today than he was a month ago," Ferrell added.

JAIDEN WILSON

SCHOOL The New School

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

THE SCOOP The first-year point-guard has been scoring at will. Through the first 10 games, Wilson is averaging 25 points per game.

BRAESON PETERS

SCHOOL Mulberry

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP He was an all conference player for the last two years at Ozark. Through 13 games this season he is averaging 16.1 points a game and two steals a game. After high school he plans to attend Arkansas State and major in Ag. Business.

PEYTON GOLDSCHMIDT

SCHOOL Ozark Catholic

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP Peyton served as the Griffins' sixth man last season. ... He was plugged in as the point-guard to start the 2023-24 season. ... Through 10 games, he was averaging 6 points per game.

