PREP RALLY CLASS 1A: High Five girls to watch

GABBI DICKINSON

SCHOOL Ozark Catholic

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Currently averaging 14.5 points per game, along with 8.7 rebounds per game. ... She's an outstanding 3-point shooter (46.3 percent). ... Is one of three returning starters (Clara Mariscotti and Izzy Antony are the others). ... She is a three-time all-conference and all-state standout.

YAIZA GONZALEZ

SCHOOL Alpena

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP An exchange student from Spain, where she played club basketball. ... A good ball handler who does a good job of getting her shot off in traffic, according to coach Michael Smith. ... Also does a good job of seeing floor and passing to teammates, Smith said. ... Averaging 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and shooting 42 percent from the floor.

LILA HARTNESS

SCHOOL Kingston

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-5

THE SCOOP Earned all-state, all-conference, and all-state tournament status last season while helping lead the the Yellowjackets on a deep post-sesaon run that saw them drop a first-round decision to Taylor. ... Hartness averaged 20 points per game and six rebounds per game for the Yellowjackets during the season and 15 points and seven boards in post-season play. ... She has helped lead Kingston to 79-32 record over her first three seasons and change.

REMINGTON CROUCH

SCHOOL Omaha

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Two time All-Conference forward in 1A-1 East in junior high. ... Long and athletic, excellent shooter and very quick, according to coach Joe McKinney. ... Averaging 12.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block per game.

LYLA RAULSTON

SCHOOL Jasper

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Averaged 13.2 points per game along with five rebounds. ... Received all-conference honors last season as a sophomore. ... Shot an impressive 40 percent from the three-point line last season on an average of four attempts per game. ... Also shot 78 percent from the free throw line.

Kingston's Lila Hartness Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, during Basketball Media Day for the NWA Democrat-Gazette. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Lyla Raulston, Jasper

