PREP RALLY CLASS 1A: High Five girls to watch

GABBI DICKINSON
SCHOOL Ozark Catholic
CLASS Senior
HEIGHT 5-9
THE SCOOP Currently averaging 14.5 points per game, along with 8.7 rebounds per game. ... She's an outstanding 3-point shooter (46.3 percent). ... Is one of three returning starters (Clara Mariscotti and Izzy Antony are the others). ... She is a three-time all-conference and all-state standout.
YAIZA GONZALEZ
SCHOOL Alpena
CLASS Junior
HEIGHT 5-7
THE SCOOP An exchange student from Spain, where she played club basketball. ... A good ball handler who does a good job of getting her shot off in traffic, according to coach Michael Smith. ... Also does a good job of seeing floor and passing to teammates, Smith said. ... Averaging 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and shooting 42 percent from the floor.
LILA HARTNESS
SCHOOL Kingston
CLASS Senior
HEIGHT 5-5
THE SCOOP Earned all-state, all-conference, and all-state tournament status last season while helping lead the the Yellowjackets on a deep post-sesaon run that saw them drop a first-round decision to Taylor. ... Hartness averaged 20 points per game and six rebounds per game for the Yellowjackets during the season and 15 points and seven boards in post-season play. ... She has helped lead Kingston to 79-32 record over her first three seasons and change.
REMINGTON CROUCH
SCHOOL Omaha
CLASS Sophomore
HEIGHT 5-8
THE SCOOP Two time All-Conference forward in 1A-1 East in junior high. ... Long and athletic, excellent shooter and very quick, according to coach Joe McKinney. ... Averaging 12.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block per game.
LYLA RAULSTON
SCHOOL Jasper
CLASS Junior
HEIGHT 5-6
THE SCOOP Averaged 13.2 points per game along with five rebounds. ... Received all-conference honors last season as a sophomore. ... Shot an impressive 40 percent from the three-point line last season on an average of four attempts per game. ... Also shot 78 percent from the free throw line.