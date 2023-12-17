PREP RALLY CLASS 2A: High Five players to watch





Kaylee Ward

SCHOOL Mansfield

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-3

THE SCOOP Ward earned all-state honors last year playing as a freshman while averaging 11.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 blocks per game shooting 60% from the field. ... She was the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year and helped the Lady Tigers to the Class 2A semifinals. ... Ward can do it all and displayed that with a triple-double last season, securing it with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. ... She has scholarship offers from Arkansas, UAFS, UCA, Colorado, Tulsa and Mississippi State, among others.

Alyson Edwards

SCHOOL Mansfield

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Edwards earned all-conference honors last year and all-state honors her sophomore season by being a frequent double-digit scorer. ... She started the season strong with a 14-point, 8-rebound and 3-assist performance. ... Edwards earned all-state honors and was the MVP of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament. ... She signed in November to play softball at the next level for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Harlie Fuller

SCHOOL Mansfield

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-4

THE SCOOP Fuller has earned all-conference honors twice in her career so far being a three-year starter. ... She is expected to be a key contributor again and has shown that already with a 12-point, 4-assist game to help the Tigers move to 4-0 earlier this season. ... Fuller brings plenty of strengths including being a spot shooter and an additional ball handler.

Emerson Schaefer

SCHOOL Lavaca

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Schaefer, a standout volleyball player, is pretty talented on the basketball floor, too, averaging 10 points per game while flashing her ability to score more than 20 points in a game last year... She is a three-year starter that brings flexibility being able to play as a guard or a forward. ... Schaefer is a tough matchup for teams being able to post up smaller players or make teams pay with her outside shooting. ... The Lady Golden Arrows finished 18-12 last year and look to make a big jump this year.

Alisha Linder

SCHOOL Mountainburg

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Linder is a playmaking guard that is averaging 12 points and 5 steals per game so far this year. ... She took her game to another level earlier this year when she poured in a season-high 24 points against Lincoln. ... The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 4-1 start this year after finishing 14-11 last season.

Mansfield's Alyson Edwards is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Lavaca's Emerson Schaefer is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Mansfield's Kaylee Ward is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





