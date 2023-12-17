PREP RALLY CLASS 3A BOYS: Kaden Ponder has championship dreams for Bergman

Kaden Ponder knows the pain of coming so close to winning a state championship only to lose it in the final seconds.

It happened last spring when Bergman fell 61-57 in overtime to Manila in the Class 3A boys state championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The defeat was a bitter end to a successful season for Bergman, which finished 38-6 on the year.

"That was a tough way the end the season for all of us," said Ponder, a 6-foot-5 senior forward. "I think about it a lot. But we've guys back from that team, and losing in the championship game only motivates us to get back there again and make up for it."

Ponder is averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per game for Bergman, which got off to a good start in reaching that goal after winning 15 of 18 games in November. There's a long way to go until postseason play in February and March and the Panthers will be a prime target as the state runners-up in Class 3A.

"We know we're going to get everybody's best shot no matter who we play," Ponder said. "We're used to it."

At 6-foot-5, Ponder is difficult to contain because of his size and versatility.

"Kaden is a complete player who is skilled at all facets of the game," Elkins Coach Jared Porter said. "He is a matchup nightmare. If a big (man) is guarding him, he takes him to the perimeter and uses his guard skills. If you defend him with a guard, he takes him to the post and scores inside."

Bergman is a standout team with playmakers all over the court. Dylan Friend, Sawyer Shubert, and Bryson Bauer help share the load with Ponder, who can stray from the post area and contribute on the offensive end.

"Kaden is a good athlete who is long and rangy," Bergman Coach Bo Martin said. "He's very efficient in that he shoots it well from the outside in addition to scoring inside."

While the Panthers have the personnel to make another deep run in the playoffs, they'll have to do so without Walker Patton, who graduated last year after averaging over 20 points per game for three years at the varsity level. Ponder knows he and his teammates will have to play even better this season to void the void left by Patton, a flashy playmaker from the guard position.

"We definitely need to step it up and be more productive, especially with the seniors," Ponder said.

Season seniors are always special for high school athletes, even those who are good enough to play on the college level. Patton knows this is likely his last season in organized basketball and he's already making plays to attend Central Arkansas University, where he has higher goals than dunking a basketball through a goal 10 feet from the court.

"I'm going to UCA to pursue an aviation degree," Ponder said. "I've been interested in cars and planes since I was little. I want to be a pilot."

Returning to Hot Springs and winning a state championship in Class 3A would be a good send-off for Ponder, who has goals beyond basketball.