PREP RALLY CLASS 3A GIRLS: Lincoln’s Sarah Snodgrass not giving up after two ACL tears

LINCOLN -- Sarah Snodgrass was off to a tremendous start in her basketball career when she averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game as a freshman for Lincoln.

The prospect of Snodgrass leading the team for four years elicited plenty of excitement for Lincoln fans, but those hopes were destroyed when Snodgrass suffered ACL tears on both knees that forced her to miss her entire sophomore season and most of her junior year.

No one would've blamed Snodgrass for just giving up on her basketball career and turn to something less physical as an outlet. But Snodgass decided to give it another try as a senior and first-year Lincoln Coach Brendan Wiley couldn't be happier, especially for Sarah and her teammates at Lincoln.

"I'm just so happy for her to get to play," Wiley said. "Everything she's been through is very difficult and she's shown a lot of character and mental toughness just to get back to this point. She's a great kid, a great leader for these girls on the team, and I'm so excited to have her back."

Snodgrass said it was difficult at times dealing with a double dose of despair and going through rehabilitation after two ACL tears. After missing all her sophomore year because of an ACL tear on her right knee, Snodgrass began a comeback before experiencing pain and eventually being diagnosed with a second ACL tear on her left knee.

The second one, she said, was much harder to accept.

"I was practicing and just getting back into the recruiting process when my left knee was starting to hurt and we decided to go get it checked out," said Snodgrass, who has scars on both knees from the surgeries. "We found out it was torn. There was a football game that night and I cried all the way up until the start of the game."

Snodgrass said she relied on her faith and encouragement from family and friends to attack rehabilitation a second time and make a return.

"It's been my goal to play college basketball since I was little," Snodgrass said. "I decided that God has a plan for me and that this might be God's way of putting me through hardships to come out stronger and have more faith in him."

Whether it was divine intervention, her basketball ability, or a combination of both, Snodgrass will indeed be able to play college basketball after signing with John Brown University on Aug. 24. Snodgrass credits Wiley and her former coaches Emilianne Cox and (assistant) Michelle Lumsargis for provide support during her ordeals.

"Sarah's story is a testament to the resilience of her faith in God's plan and serves as a source of motivation for others facing similar challenges," said Cox, an assistant principal at Lincoln who stepped down as head coach after she had a baby last spring. Sarah Snodgrass has been through adversity that could kill the dreams of a basketball player. Instead, those ACL tears drove her to work harder and come out on the other side mentally and physically stronger. Her mental strength is unmatched."

College can wait. For now, Snodgrass is focused on helping Lincoln return to its winning ways following a couple of down years without her on the roster.

But just the sight of seeing Snodgrass back out on the court is heartwarming for her coaches, teammates, and fans of Lincoln basketball.

"I'm exciting to have Sarah back," said Lena Skogen, who is a co-captain along with Snodgrass this season. "She's great and I think with her out here, it'll open up a lot of opportunities for us."