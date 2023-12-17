PREP RALLY: Class 4A High Five girls players to watch

ZOEY BERSHERS

SCHOOL Farmington

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-3

THE SCOOP Has college offers from UAB, Southern Miss and Loyola Marymount. ... Was an all-conference selection in the 4A-1 and All-State honorable mention honoree as a sophomore after averaging 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2 blocks per game. ... Shot 59 percent from floor for defending 4A state champions.

SHELBI STILL

SCHOOL Gentry

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP All-conference selection in the 4A-1 as a sophomore and a junior after averaging around 10 points per game last year. ... Is averaging 14.9 ppg so far as a senior. ... Had 24 points in win against Lincoln, 20 against Siloam Springs and 19 against Cedarville. ... Has a 30 on the ACT and 4.1 GPA. ... Was named Campus Queen, which is voted on by Gentry faculty as a model student.

ALEXA PARKER

SCHOOL Gravette

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP An All-Conference player in the 4A-1 a year ago. ... Averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 steals per game as a junior for Lady Lions' team that won 18 games and went 9-5 in conference play. ... Averaging 12.8 points, 3 steals and 4.5 rebounds so far in her senior season. ... Has offers from Hendrix and Crowley's Ridge.

LEXIE HENRY

SCHOOL Prairie Grove

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP An All-Conference and All-State player for 18-9 Lady Tigers team a year ago. ... Averaged 18.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds. ... Currently averaging 21.7 points and 8 rebounds. ... Was MVP of West Fork Duel in the Dome tournament the last two years. ... Scored 31 points against Paris in semifinals of West Fork tournament. ... Recently signed with Northeastern State (Okla.).

LEAH TELGEMEIER

SCHOOL Pea Ridge

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP All-Conference player last two seasons for Lady Blackhawks. ... Averaged around 14 points per game a year ago. ... Is scoring 17 points per game to start her season season. ... Moved up to the varsity as a freshman and played on Pea Ridge state quarterfinals team.

Shelbi Still, Gentry



Leah Telgemeier (2) Pea Ridge High School basketball player (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Lexie Henry, Prairie Grove

