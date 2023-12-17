Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Nov. 20-24.

Stonewood Heights, LLC to Stonewood Residence, LLC, 3600 Springer Blvd., Little Rock. Ls1-4 B4, Granite Mountain Light Industrial, $5,000,000.

Dustin Hughes Investment Properties, LLC to Coursey 10400 Holdings, LLC, L1R, Kierre & Lusk, $2,050,000.

NS Retail Holdings, LLC to Family Dollar MLK, Inc., Ls1-6 B20, Fleming and Bradford, $1,285,714.

Barnett Porter Briggs, Jr.; Davenport Wilder to 5617 Kavanaugh, LLC, L9, Mountain Park Blk 5 Resub, $1,250,000.

Kang Brothers Investments, LLC to Diamond Investment Group, LLC, 23724 Highway 10, Little Rock. Pt NW SW 8-2N-14W, $1,070,000.

Gregory Lyle Taylor; M. Danielle Taylor to Robin Wynne; Ashley Wynne, L8 B8, Pleasant Valley, $975,209.

Mae Hale Trust, LLC; M. Hale Trust, LLC to Wellspring Ventures, LLC, 3701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Ls20-26 B26, Park Hill NLR, $875,000.

Laura J. Gold; Laura J. Gold Revocable Trust; Allan Gold to Clinton Tyler Stafford; Rachel B. Stafford, 12600 Ridgehavebn Road, Little Rock. L2, Gold, $750,000.

Stephen M. Michell; The Stephen M. Michell Revocable Trust to Corey Alan Bruce; Alice Katherine Bruce; The CASC Family Trust, 23 Carmel Lane, Little Rock. L28 B57, Pleasant Valley, $730,000.

Tim Gordon; Lindy Gordon to Daniel Rhodes; Carol Rhodes, 5 Rosans Court, Little Rock. L128 B72, Chenal Valley, $600,000.

Kevin Don Smith; Brittany Leanne Smith; Kevin and Brittany Smith Joint Revocable Trust to Kendall James White; Laura Elizabeth White, 5 Alton Lane, Little Rock. L45 B23, The Villages of Wellington, $594,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Ameen Virani, 58 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L59 B2, Copper Run Phase IV, $579,000.

Mitchell Jordan; Lisa Jordan to Kenny Wayne Henderson, 21 Cypess Valley Loop, Maumelle. L32 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XV, $530,000.

The Bank of New York, Mellon to TCB Investments, LLC, 4523 W. 21st St., Little Rock. L6 B3, Kahn & Holder's, $500,000.

Shantell Kelly; Shantell Rogers to Vance Holdings, LLC; Kay Elaine George, L54, Hickory Grove Phase III, $489,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Melia Stearns; Haley Hudson, 122 Majestic Circle, Maumelle. L93 B2, Majestic Pointe, $427,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Thomas H. Mattingly, L2 B31, Jones and Worthen, $374,200.

Torvac Amos to Melrita M. Johnson, 8 Red Cedar Cove, Little Rock. L95, Pebble Beach Woods, $371,000.

LSL Construction; Rock Solid Designs II, LLC to Barbara Mathews, L12 B4, Gap Creek, $363,000.

Michele J. Langston; The Roger and Barbara St. Onge Revocable Trust to Shu Jane Chang Khoo; Ray S. Khoo, L9 B39, Lakewood, $358,000.

Castle Investments, LLC to Marcus Levell Washington; LaRonda Hopkins-Washington, 11 Hickory Court, Little Rock. L295, Otter Creek Community Phase III-A, $350,000.

Charles Allen Dilegge; Shuzhen Deng Dilegge to Brian N. Banks; Caroline Banks, 44 Courtside Place, Little Rock. L34, Courtside Place, $322,000.

Sue M. Clatworthy; Joe S. Clatworthy (dec'd) to Marzell Hampton, 7149 E. Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L60 B1, Gap Creek, $320,000.

Charles Anderson Homes, LLC to Ronald Lacefield, II; Alicia N. Lacefield, 5613 Victoria Court, Jacksonville. L6G, Northlake Gardens, $318,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Eldridge Andrew Deon, 17212 Crooked Oak Drive, Sherwood. L9, Bent Tree Estates, $317,300.

Jerry Don Matlock to William Kidd; David Kiss, 14515 Black Bear Drive, Little Rock. L9, Shaker Heights, $310,000.

Casey Moser to Karen Christensen; Kenneth E. Obst, 7316 Stonehenge Drive, Sherwood. L15-A, Wandering Ridge Replat, $305,880.

Dan P. Knight, Jr.; Janna Belote; Dan P. Knight, Jr. And Jo Anne C. Knight Joint Revocable Trust to Courtney Green, 1006 Claycut Circle, North Little Rock. L20 B4, Summerwood, $300,000.

Amanda Faye Jennings to Matthew Glenn, 14324 Horsey Drive, Little Rock. Pt SE NE 19-1S-12W, $299,900.

William Dane to Richard Lee Ledson, III; Frances Minnette Ledson, 2904 Charter Oak Drive, Little Rock. L103, Echo Valley 1st, $285,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Duoc Pham; Danh Pham L30, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $277,349.

Deanna Caci Dvorak; Deanna Herron; Caci Dvorak; Tyler Dvorak to Terrence Farrier, 1810 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock. L10 B8, Cherry Creek, $275,000.

Jason W. Spaulding; Kendra Leigh Ann Spaulding to Kelly Quinn; Vicki Elaine Quinn, 7153 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L80 B1, Gap Creek, $275,000.

Lisa Karen Matchett; Lisa Karen Wanner; Lisa Matchett; Lisa Kay Matchett; Lisa K. Matchett Manner; Lisa Kay Wanner to Jonathan Matthews; Courtney Matthews, Pt NE NW 20-1N-14W, $275,000.

Karen D. Williams; Karen D. Williams Revocable Trust to William Mark Winstead; The William Mark Winstead Revocable Trust, 144 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 144, Cambridge Place HPR, $265,000.

Michael Albright; Kala Albright to Anthony Smith, L99, Turtle Creek, $254,000.

Pacific Premier Trust/Susan Fosburgh IRA to The Julie M. Moore Trust, L5, Governor's Manor PRD- Capital Lakes Estates, $250,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Christopher Adams; Jessica Adams, 6 Dove Circle, Little Rock. L46, Cardinal Heights Section B, $247,000.

Mark Christopher Pranger; Katherine Elizabeth Pranger; Katherine Elizabeth Cook to Patrick Landfair; Craig Landfair, 8809 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L76, Leawood Mountain, $245,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kenya D. Pickens, 6632 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L18 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $237,600.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brea Johnson, 120 Sofia Drive, Maumelle. L31, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $236,500.

Rex Bair; Destiny Bair to Cori Goosberry; Victoria Barnhill, L8, Meadow Ridge, $236,000.

Syed R. Kazmi; Ghousia B. Kazmi to Rabia Yousuf; Bilquees Wlajahi, 15319 Hartford St., Little Rock. L227, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $235,000.

SSDBP Company, LLC to Jason Anthoni, Pt SW NE 20-1N-13W, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Lynda Hook, 135 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L32, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $230,150.

Timohy L. Grissom; Janiece A. Grissom (dec'd) to Taylor James Investments, LLC, 13707 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock. L90, Hillsborough Phase 3, $230,000.

Courtney D. Green to Juventino Barajas, 4507 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L25 B17, Lakewood, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Keia T. Allen, 6655 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L1 B2, Trammel Loop Phase I, $222,325.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Derrick Dwayne Jackson, 6432 Wild Rose Loop, North Little Rock. L27 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $220,825.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Abraham Brown; Tracy Brown, 6648 Wild Rose Loop, North Little Rock. L16 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $218,775.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Antwoine Parks; Brittany Parks, 6417 Waterleaf Court, Sherwood. L12 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I $218,325.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to David Andrew Abshire, 202 Sofia Drive, Maumelle. L29, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $210,250.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sahar Sulton, Sr., 6425 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L5 B2, Trammel Loop Phase I, $208,525.

Hollingshead Rental Company, LLC to Jacob Fernholz, 3016 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood. L4 B6, Kellogg, $206,400.

MidArk Houses, LLC to Ryann Fuentes, 8225 1st St., North Little Rock. L22, Dixie Acres, $199,900.

MidArk Houses, LLC to Siddharth Shankar, 8209 First St., North Little Rock. L18, Dixie Apcres, $199,900.

Dinah Barbod; Estate of Betty Ruth Cupples Elliott (dec'd) to Alan Doerpinghaus; Stephanie Doerpinghaus, 7225 Apache Road, Little Rock. L143, Briarwood, $190,575.

Michael R. Toney; Cynthia G. Toney; Michael And Cynthia Toney Trust to Judith Anne Mindrum; Richard B. Mindrum, 26 Lance Drive, Sherwood. L50, Vervack Hills, $189,900.

GoBro Memphis Three, LLC to Jason G. Moore, 10921 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock. L62, Beverly Hills Section B, $189,000.

John Ott; Anita Ott to Megan Del Ott; Adam Cole Ott, 3425 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L20 B27, Park Hill NLR, $188,000.

Gregory R. Dennis; Mira R. Dennis (dec'd) to Amanda Banker, 10921 Gettysburg Court, Mabelvale. L65, Shiloh II, $185,000.

Shirley Burch to L. E. Piepenbrok; 56 Clervaux Family Trust, L3 B71, Chenal Valley, $184,526.

Saxion Enterprises, LLC to Shawn Andrews, L7A B9, Capitol Hill Extension Replat, $180,000.

Lorax, LLC to Michael McKinnis; Tomiko E. Townley, 2226 Rock St., Little Rock. L3 B4, Fulk's- Rapley Estates, $175,000.

Deon Robinson; Ursula Robinson to MidArk Houses, LLC, Ls224-225, Prothro Replat, $175,000.

Travis Lee Bartlett to Rolando Delgado, Tract 19, Lorance Heights Unrecorded, $175,000.

Hannah Branton; John Branton to Alexis Kelly Montgomery, 121 Pin Oak Cove, Maumelle. L54, Rolling Oaks Phase I of Phase II, $172,900.

Joan C. Davis to MB Sherwood Properties, LLC; Jascha Tribett; Leann Tribett, 5 Random Oaks Cove, Maumelle. L15, Random Oaks Valley, $170,000.

Marie B. Kidd; Kidd Family Trust to Isaiah Alvarado; Hailey Lavarado, 1515 Gregory St., Jacksonville. L1 B1, Marshall Road Section 1, $168,500.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Vincent Do, 5 Zircon Cove, Maumelle. L188, North Pointe, $166,500.

Rosalie M. Cheatham to Faires Beale, L19 B1, Plateau, $165,000.

Isbell Land Sales, LLC to Logan Torgerson; Kyndra Cardwell-Torgerson, 7 Creekridge Circle, North Little Rock. L47, Creekdale, $164,000.

Maya Freeman; John Freeman to Nathan Kelley; Karie Kelley, Pt NW SE 30-1N-14W, $163,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Curtis Iwata; Zillin Tang, 9701 Comstock Road, Little Rock. L212, Southwest Acres Phase II, $160,000.

Ethel E. Milam; Marcella Bailey to Kayla D. Patton; Kaitlin S. Patton, L110, Briarwood, $160,000.

Frank E. Yarberry; Carol Christine Johnson; Frank E. Yarberry And Carol Christine Johnson Residential Trust to Kimberly Courtney, 22 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock. L125, White Oak Village, $160,000.

Rodney Cameron; Pamela Cameron to Ahleizah D. Franks, 11 Meadowbrook Drive, Little Rock. L11, West Markham Heights, $155,000.