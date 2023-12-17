Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

MEET 12-40 (30.0%)

LEE'S LOCK Oh My Gawd in the fourth

BEST BET Coastal Invasion in the eighth

LONG SHOT Choctaw Zip in the 10th

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,500, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

MY CAJUN LADY** has been forwardly placed in consecutive second-place finishes at Delaware, and she has been training smartly at Oaklawn for new trainer Dan Ward. TEXAS TWINKIES wore blinkers for the first time and responded with an improved third-place finish at Remington, and trainer Karl Broberg is off to a good start. HIGHLY CREATIVE easily broke her maiden last month in her first main track race around two turns.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 My Cajun LadyJuarezWard2-1

2 Texas TwinkiesTorresBroberg7-2

6 Highly CreativeLanderosRarick6-1

3 Minnie's ReadyJordanVon Hemel9-2

7 Cupid's MusicZimmermanDurham8-1

5 She Be SheehanDe La CruzHaran8-1

4 ByzantineLeparouxMorse5-1

2 Purse $40,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

BEN DREAMING*** has not raced since July, but he has a series of good five-furlong breezes and broke his maiden around two turns last April at Oaklawn. HUMOR ME NOW finished second at this condition just 15 days ago at Remington, and he was an eight-length maiden winner last spring at Oaklawn Park. RUNNINGFORCASH is dropping in class following a one-paced sprint at Keeneland, and improvement is expected with a return to his preferred distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Ben DreamingTorresDiVito9-5

9 Humor Me NowChuanShorter7-2

5 RunningforcashFuentesAnderson9-2

3 AssumptionZimmermanChleborad15-1

1 SirEsquivelContreras6-1

6 Star NationBaileyHartlage10-1

2 Zap MotionBowenDurham15-1

4 Ain't That a KickVazquezPetalino15-1

7 PhilharmonicHarrZito20-1

3 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

GOING THE DISTANCE*** contested the pace in two competitive turf-sprint races at Churchill, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time and a case can be made she is better on dirt than turf. K'ANTHEIA showed promise in two races last spring at Keeneland and Fair Grounds, and trainer Ken McPeek has had his horses ready to fire early in the meeting. LEGALLY LUCKY has not raced in 13 months, but she has competitive Beyer figures and has been training well for a stable that wins with fresh runners.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Going the DistanceArrietaShirer2-1

6 K'antheiaLeparouxMcPeek9-5

4 Legally LuckyTorresCalhoun4-1

3 True EmotionDe La CruzAnderson9-2

7 PopperinaHernandezMoquett8-1

1 Union DameEsquivelWitt15-1

2 Bodi OdiCourtNorthrop20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

OH MY GAWD**** showed exceptional early speed in a second-place debut at Keeneland, and she is dropping in class for a trainer who saddled three winners Friday. CANDY COOP has her consistent sprint form clouded by three dull route races, and she is taking a drop in class. MAMBA OUT is a two-time second-place finisher who is dropping to her lowest price, and she is having blinkers removed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Oh My GawdEsquivelContreras1-1

3 Candy CoopHernandezCompton9-2

1 Mamba OutAsmussenMoquett5-1

8 AdivaBowenPuhich4-1

5 Callin for DollarsDe La CruzAnderson12-1

6 Kamikaze BlueGallardoLund20-1

9 Smokin MotionZimmermanHewitt20-1

4 Accelerating BabeTorresCravens20-1

2 Graceful MoonHarrCline20-1

5 Purse $68,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

A LA CARTE** was very good last winter at Gulfstream, and he appears to be going the right direction since claimed two races back by Robertino Diodoro. KINGDOM lost a late lead in a third-place finish at Aqueduct, and the in-form front-runner was a clear maiden winner last April at Oaklawn. OLLIEMEISTER finished with energy in two competitive starter allowance races last season at Oaklawn, and he likely needed his last start at Churchill Downs following a long layoff.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 A La CarteTorresWilliams5-2

3 KingdomVazquezJacobson3-1

9 OlliemeisterSantanaShirer7-2

8 Fan the FireChuanSharp5-1

2 Boat SongGallardoRobertson8-1

5 HuntsvilleDe La CruzContreras10-1

4 Summer in MalibuHernandezCombs12-1

6 Pass LineEsquivelContreras20-1

7 Ravens NestLanderosBlair20-1

6 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

GIVE ME A REASON*** pressed a fast pace in a second-place debut at Churchill, and he has good subsequent breezes at Fair Grounds and is bred to carry his speed this far. LAT LONG has finished in the money in all four of his races, and he is an experienced two-turn runner who owns the field's fastest Beyer figure. MASMAK was forwardly placed in a fourth-place route effort at Churchill, and the lightly-raced and improving colt has high-0powered connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Give Me a ReasonAsmussenAsmussen9-5

3 Lat LongLeparouxMcPeek2-1

5 MasmakTorresCox9-2

6 Left TackleChuanCox5-1

4 Common DefenseArrietaMcPeek8-1

7 No JudgementLanderosBrennan15-1

2 Geno's MythCannonPuhich20-1

1 Justifiably SoJuarezZito30-1

7 Purse $32,500, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $15,000

EFFICIENCY** is a strong finishing and consistent sprinter who appears less consistent due to too many route races in his career. GOOD SCOUT has won four of eight races in 2023, and he possesses good early speed and fits on class. UNDER THE GUN has raced well in two previous starts at Oaklawn, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career for a winning stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 EfficiencyJuarezWard5-2

10 Good ScoutArrietaGibson3-1

5 Under the GunSantanaSharp7-2

13 Mister SharpieChuanGarcia9-2

8 Malibu S STorresBroberg10-1

6 Holding PatternBaileySwearingen15-1

11 Shacks WayVazquezCompton10-1

14 He's a BombFuentesCravens12-1

7 Marvelous ThunderHarrCline15-1

12 Gold BaronFuentesDurham15-1

1 Del MoonCourtDonaldson20-1

4 Easy Big BoyHernandezHewitt30-1

9 Bella's PrayerDe La CruzHaran30-1

2 Citrus BayGallardoTranquilino30-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

COASTAL INVASION**** set a fast pace and held gamely in a sharp first race at Churchill, and she has continued to train like a filly with a future. DIVINE GAL overcame a slow start to win at first asking in a determined effort, and improvement is likely with the experience and a better break. FEISTY MITOLE proved stubborn on the lead in a turf sprint win at Del Mar, and she was narrowly defeated in her debut on the main track in July.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Coastal InvasionGerouxCox7-5

5 Divine GalArrietaVon Hemel8-1

3 Feisty MitoleSantanaMiller8-1

7 Saratoga SecretVazquezLukas5-1

1 Cheeky GalTorresMiller6-1

10 Xtreme DivaGallardoRobertson12-1

9 Tortuga IslandFuentesBecker12-1

8 Ready for TroubleDe La CruzHartman15-1

2 EdistrudisChuanGutierrez15-1

6 Illusive StarAsmussenAsmussen15-1

9 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

WINNEMAC AVENUE** won an exceptionally fast conditioned claiming race at Keeneland, and he has continued to work impressively since arriving in Hot Springs. TEN DAYS LATER rallied in consecutive second-place allowance finishes at Churchill, and he owns the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. O P FIRECRACKER suffered a tough luck defeat running 10 furlongs last month at Churchill, and he is likely to benefit from today's shorter route distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Winnemac AvenueVazquezDiVito5-2

12 Ten Days LaterLeparouxMcPeek3-1

2 O P FirecrackerTorresMedina4-1

14 Big Hat WillieSantanaMiller10-1

8 Can't Hush ThisEsquivelMorse10-1

6 Right ToneManrriqueGustafson12-1

5 J J's JokerZimmermanHartman12-1

11 Elusive TargetFuentesShirer12-1

9 Bizzy LegsDe La CruzStuart15-1

7 TejasAsmussenAsmussen15-1

1 NamesakeBaileySwearingen20-1

13 Take the ChargeCannonKenneally20-1

10 Dinner At CrumpiesQuinonezHornsby30-1

4 HarleezyHarrHartlage30-1

10 Purse $140,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

CHOCTAW ZIP** is unraced since April, but he has earned competitive Beyer figures and has taken on stake rivals twice. WHERE'S RANDY earned a competitive Beyer figure in a useful sixth-place finish last month at Churchill, and he will appreciate dropping into a restricted field. IMPLICATOR ships in good form from Remington, and he is a four-time runner-up at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Choctaw ZipTorresWitt5-1

10 Where's RandyLeparouxMorse3-1

13 ImplicatorTorresBroberg7-2

9 Jim NedMedinaPish4-1

6 Classy SocksHarrVance6-1

12 Jacks Spring BreakCourtDonaldson10-1

1 Hamazing WisdomQuinonezCravens10-1

2 Topf Road RulesArrietaPeitz10-1

3 Courtney FayJordanDurham12-1

14 Macho RonnieBaileyMcBride20-1

5 Black AppleSantanaOrtiz20-1

8 Table MoneyDe La CruzHaran20-1

7 Afleet SkyBowenMilligan20-1

11 Ready ShoesLanderosWilson30-1