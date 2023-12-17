SATURDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 67, VASHON, MO. 56 Zoey Bershers' 15 points boosted Farmington (15-1) during the Bill Rowe Queen City Classic in Springfield, Mo. Marin Adams and Kaycee McCumber both had 12 points, and J'Myra London followed with 11 points for the Lady Cardinals.

BOYS

BORDER WAR SHOOTOUT

At Harrison

HARRISON 73, WEST PLAINS, MO. 48 Cole Cecil had 22 of his 25 points in the second half as Harrison (9-4) rolled. Hayden Martin scored 18 points for the Goblins. Hollis Deckard notched 18 points for West Plains.

MOUNTAIN HOME 52, FAIR GROVE, MO. 51 Rhett Gilbert scored 18 points for Mountain Home (9-3), which trailed 38-33 at the end of the third quarter. Braiden Dewey had 15 points for the Bombers. Kyle Winterburg led Fair Grove (2-2) with 19 points. Spensar Seiger added nine points.

VALLEY SPRINGS 87, NEW COVENANT, MO. 36 Levi Carey hit 10 three-pointers and scored 30 points as Valley Springs (19-3) dominated. Nate Helams also scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half.

JOHN STANTON CLASSIC

At Conway

MILLS 71, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 67 Jaeir Hardwell had 20 points and four rebounds as Mills (3-7) beat its rivals. Zaylin Rowland scored 19 points and handed out 12 assists, and Anthony Hester notched 14 points and eight rebounds for the Comets.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 72, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 71 Braylon Frazier's game-winning free throw lifted North Little Rock (8-3). Frazier finished with 19 points, and Andre Barnes had 14 points for the Charging Wildcats. J.J. Andrews scored 34 points for Little Rock Christian (7-3).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 71, LAKE HAMILTON 59 DeMarion Lee scored 21 points and Courtland Muldrew had 14 points in a comeback win for Har-Ber (9-1). Jabari Washington had 13 points, Hayden Wood provided 11 points, and Jaxon Conley busted through with 10 points for the Wildcats. Ty Robinson had 35 points for Lake Hamilton (11-3).

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

LAMAR 67, BAPTIST PREP 46 Kori Sanders followed up Tuesday's 36-point effort with a 20-point, 10-assist, 4-rebound outing for Lamar (11-1, 3-0 3A-5) during its victory over Baptist Prep.

MAYFLOWER 65, SHIRLEY 40 Hailey Francis popped through with 23 points to send Mayflower (6-5) to a road win. Kiki Williamson scored 13 points, and Riley Whittington gathered up 10 points for the Lady Eagles. Addie Overturff was tops for Shirley (3-7) with a team-high 16 points. Akayla Rocha ended with eight points.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 74, CEDAR RIDGE 38 A.J. Person hit five three-pointers and led with 23 points to keep a lengthy winning streak intact for Mount Vernon-Enola (20-0, 6-0 2A-2). Marlee Raby scored 21 points, Dessie McCarty had 13 points, and Coree Kyle added 10 points for the Lady Warhawks, who've won 29 of their last 30 games. Klara Gooch delivered 14 points for Cedar Ridge (9-5, 3-3).

QUITMAN 84, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 26 Kaylee Hobbs had 12 points in a rout by Quitman (12-2, 5-1 2A-2). Lexi Hobbs scored nine points, and Ava Sullivan netted eight points for the Lady Bulldogs. Braylee Smith's 12 points led White County Central (1-15, 0-6). Gabriella Hancock notched 11 points.

VALLEY SPRINGS 49, LINCOLN 43 Camie Moore and Macy Willis each had 13 points as Valley Springs (11-5, 2-0 3A-1) slipped by the Lady Wolves. Tayla Trammell and Eliza Drewry added 11 points apiece for the Lady Tigers.

BOYS

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 77, RECTOR 70, OT Cooper Rabjohn had 36 points to become the all-time leading scorer for Rector (6-4), but the Cougars lost in overtime. Cash Lindsey had 12 points, and Lane Hemphill had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Rector.

CEDAR RIDGE 64, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 51 A late push allowed Cedar Ridge (13-3, 5-1 2A-2) to pull away. Matt Hendrix had 15 of his 23 points after halftime for the Timberwolves, who led 46-42 early in the fourth quarter. Kade Barber scored 14 points, and Easton Griffin collected 12 points in the win. Dakota Walls' 15 points and Cody Hoover's 10 points paced Mount Vernon-Enola (15-5, 4-2).

ELKINS 78, BERGMAN 76, 2OT Jaeden Newsom scored 26 points, including the game-winning three-pointer as time expired, as Elkins (12-0, 2-0 3A-1) stayed unbeaten. Newsom also had six assists and five rebounds for the Elks.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 52, ROSE BUD 40 Quin Clark dropped in 14 points for Episcopal Collegiate (4-6, 1-1 3A-6), which moved to .500 in league play. Hunter Grumbles added 13 points for the Wildcats. Tanner Rooks led Rose Bud (5-5 2-2) with 14 points.

LAKE HAMILTON 69, SHERIDAN 54 Ty Robinson scored 36 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in a win for Lake Hamilton (10-3, 2-1 5A-South). Cooper Kindt and Zane Pennington each had 10 points for the Wolves. LaBraun Christon tallied nine points and handed out six assists.

MAYFLOWER 71, SHIRLEY 69, OT Koben Burton finished with 23 points as Mayflower (4-4) won in overtime. Mason Rhodes chimed in with 14 points, and Finley Poteat contributed 11 points for the Eagles. Tyler Spencer directed Shirley (6-5) with 27 points. Taylor Spencer had 18 points, and Will Jackson mustered 14 points for the Blue Devils.

PULASKI ACADEMY 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 38 Dillon Dettmering's 18 points offered Fountain Lake (10-5) some much-needed offense, but it didn't lead to a victory for the Cobras. Brayden Buss added nine points for Fountain Lake, which trailed 39-26 going into the fourth quarter.

QUITMAN 55, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 47 Greyson Ealy accounted for 13 first-quarter points to lift Quitman (4-9, 1-5 2A-2) to a win over the Bears. Ealy finished with 30 points for the Bulldogs. Ethan Hopkins scored 12 points, and Jaxon Gillam ended with 10 points for White County Central (9-10, 1-5).

TIMBO 61, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 59 Grady Pitcock's halfcourt basket at the horn sent Timbo (4-14, 2-5 1A-2) home with a riveting win. Braden Avey scored 23 points while Pitcock finished with 12 points. Dalton Shellstrom also had 10 points for the Tigers. Jacob Carlton had 23 of his 41 points in the second half for West Side Greers Ferry (5-11, 3-3).

VILONIA 68, MAUMELLE 58 Ethan Dietz had 28 points to lead Vilonia (8-4, 2-0 5A-Central) over the Hornets. Markalon Rochell scored 20 points, and Jonathan Frost had 11 points for Maumelle (6-8, 1-1). Malik McGuire supported with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Jacob Lanier slipped in nine points.

JOHN STANTON CLASSIC

At Conway

BRYANT 71, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 53 Kellen Robbinson rang up 28 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds as Bryant (9-2) cruised. Trent Ford had 16 points, and Camarion Bead ended with 13 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds for the Hornets. Landren Blocker had 21 points, and J.J. Andrews supplied 17 points for Little Rock Christian (7-2).