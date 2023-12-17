School news: Alabama, Missouri State, The Citadel and more

Alabama

Jacob Davis of Springdale was named to the University of Alabama Dean's List for summer semester 2023.

A total of 414 full-time undergraduate students enrolled during the summer semester 2023 were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The University of Alabama is the state's flagship university located in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama

The University of Alabama's summer 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum saw some 1,257 degrees conferred.

Among the graduates were Nicholas Herlevic of Bentonville, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; and Elizabeth McAlindon of Centerton, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Missouri State

Missouri State University in Springfield awarded 574 degrees to students in summer 2023. The graduates will participate in the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 16 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The following local students earned degrees:

Nicole Hellman of Bentonville graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Digital Film and Television Production; Jalyn Huntzicker of Centerton, Bachelor of Science, Criminology; Cody Sullins of Gravette, Master of Science, Cybersecurity; and Justin Nguyen of Fort Smith, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

Gamma Sigma Alpha

Kettering University's Delta Zeta chapter of Gamma Sigma Alpha National Academic Greek Honor Society initiated Nicholas Buchholz of Springdale on Aug. 29.

Buchholz is a member of Delta Chi Greek organization. He is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a member of the class of 2025.

Students are eligible for membership based on grade point average and membership in a Greek fraternity or sorority. To be eligible, students must have a minimum of 39 completed credit hours with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale). Or students with a 3.5 GPA in any semester during their junior or senior year are eligible to apply for membership in Gamma Sigma Alpha.

Kettering University, located in Flint, Mich., is a private nonprofit university world-renowned for its engineering, mathematics, business, and science programs.

The Citadel

Brayden Shirley of Siloam Springs, Arkansas is one of the more than 450 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2023 semester at The Citadel.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

Also named to the spring Dean's List was Hayden Shoemake of Centerton.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Arkansas State

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. The list includes graduates from 41 states and five countries.

Chancellor Todd Shields presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude; and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

A complete list is available at astate.edu/news/a-state-announces-list-of-students-graduating-at-summer-2023-commencement.

Middle Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee State University summer commencement saluted members of the second Class of 2023 during a single ceremony in Murphy Center on the Murfreesboro campus.

Local students earning their degrees included:

Ariana Moss of Farmington, Bachelor of Science in Audio Production; and Jacob Moss of Farmington, Bachelor of Science in Audio Production.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee.

University of Hartford

Jayne Kernodle of Fayetteville graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2023 with a Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

Located in West Hartford, Conn., the University of Hartford is a four-year private university "focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities."

Mississippi

Amanda Arnold of Bentonville is among the more than 900 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2023.

Arnold, received a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university located in Oxford, Miss.

Phi Kappa Phi

Two local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Joining the society were Audrey Stanton of Gravette and Alexandra Weindel of Fort Smith.

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi inducts annually approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni. The Society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors.

Palmer College

Dylan Murrell of Kingston has been named to the 2023 summer trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange.

Youngstown State

Bao Gia Su of Fort Smith, majoring in first year engineering, was named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2023.

Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit.

Located in Youngstown, Ohio, Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 11,000 students more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs.

