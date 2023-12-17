Sideline ban is another overreaction

PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL on Friday decided to extend Dom DiSandro's ban from the sideline through the end of the regular season. It is the latest overreaction to an issue the NFL created for itself.

DiSandro is the Eagles' chief of security. He stands next to Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni during Eagles games, an Eagles tradition that dates back almost 30 years and which several other teams copy. DiSandro was involved in a brief physical and verbal altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Arkansas Razorbacks) on the Eagles' sideline two weeks ago.

Greenlaw body-slammed DeVonta Smith out of bounds at the feet of Sirianni and DiSandro. As Sirianni squawked at the officials, DiSandro separated the players with a light shove to Greenlaw's midsection as he told Greenlaw something was "(B.S.)." Greenlaw shoved his finger into DiSandro's nose.

And that was that.

At least, it should have been.

Officials flagged Greenlaw for the hit, but then contacted the NFL, whose overzealous discipline czar, former Eagles great Troy Vincent, ejected Greenlaw and DiSandro.

This decision precipitated further discipline: Greenlaw was fined $10,927, and DiSandro was banned from the sidelines when the Eagles visited Dallas. And now you won't see Big Dom the rest of the season.

He will perform all other duties and will be in the locker room, but he won't exit the team tunnel.

A few points:

No team should allow anyone other than players, coaches, and officials on the sideline. No security directors. If 53 NFL players cannot protect their coach, then one big dude in sunglasses can't, either.

Ejecting Greenlaw established a stupid tit-for-tat precedent. No team in the NFL wouldn't sacrifice its security chief for a player of Greenlaw's ability. Why shouldn't a team official target an opposing player near the sideline, start a scuffle, and get the player ejected? Sounds like Bill Belichick's next strategy.

DiSandro serves a dual purpose, in that he also protects Sirianni from himself. If Sirianni cannot control himself, then he should reap what he sows.

DiSandro's intent was pure. He was peace-making. If he did so too aggressively for milquetoast commissioner Roger Goodell's liking, then Goodell should visit any random bar in South Philly on a Saturday night. He'll see what over-the-top peacemaking looks like, and he'll appreciate Big Dom's reticence.

One game is enough. DiSandro has worked for the Eagles since 1999 and has built up a profile unmatched in the NFL for its professionalism, loyalty, and compassion. He is utterly beloved everywhere and has accrued bottomless goodwill from players and executives.

That should count for something.