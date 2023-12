A man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Searcy, according to a preliminary accident report.

Lemar Nicholson, 39, of Searcy was headed south on North Maple Street in an Infinity QX56 at a high speed while it was raining at 2:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree near Joyner Drive, according to the report from Searcy police.

Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.