Tinsel winner toasts from rail

HOT SPRINGS -- Kentucky-based trainer Phil Sims may never have another one like Don't Tell Sophia, but then how many horsemen do?

Sims sold for $1.2 million, in her 7-year-old season, a daughter of Congaree who earned $1.2 million and won the Grade I Spinster at Keeneland in his home state. That came after a $1,000 investment on Don't Tell Sophia at a 2009 yearling sale.

Jerry Namy, who bought a share of the mare when she was 3, is back with Sims and celebrated 4-year-old War Campaign's victory Saturday in the $200,000 Tinsel for older males at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The Kentucky homebred stood 3 for 15 with 10 board finishes before Emmanuel Esquivel hugged the rail Saturday for the jockey's fourth Oaklawn winner in two days.

A geologist who fell in love with racing after his dad showed him the entries for the 1947 Kentucky Derby (won by Jet Pilot), Namy survived a 2009 plane crash that took the life of a friend and fellow owner as well as his business partner.

Previously ridden by Corey Lanerie, Esquivel went inside in the Tinsel when favored Strong Quality weakened on the lead in his wet-track debut for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. War Campaign had the benefit of two seconds over off tracks and, unlike Strong Quality, a win at the nine-furlong distance in May at Churchill Downs.

Strong Quality came off a 9 1/4-length wire-to-wire victory Nov. 18 in a Churchill route taken off the turf. That came after five straight grass races in his 4-year-old season.

Speed Bias got up for second after running third by a neck in the Grade III Fayette at Keeneland Oct. 28. Ron Moquett trains the Uncle Mo 4-year-old, a January allowance winner at Oaklawn who set the early fractions before fading in July's Grade I Stephen Foster at Ellis Park.

Seize the Night, a two-time Oaklawn winner last season for Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, placed fourth in the gelding's third start since being transferred to Sean Cunningham's barn. Seize the Night races for the late Arkansas horseman Willis Horton, whose Last Samurai won two local stakes at Oaklawn last season after a second in the Tinsel.

Denington and Double Crown also vied in the race. Ardanwood was scratched.

War Campaign, by Declaration of War, carried 125 pounds to a 1 1/2-length victory and paid $14.60 to win, keying a $27.40 exacta per $1 ticket on the 1-4 combination.

NOTABLE

Jockey Chris Landeros, involved in a feature-race spill Friday, went back to work Saturday, even if a little sore, and won the eighth race for main client Chris Hartman. The 2015 Oaklawn training champion, Hartman scored with Nautical Star, a 3-year-old Dixie Chatter colt, who swooped by rivals in the stretch and drew off by 5 1/4 lengths, racing six furlongs in 1:11.18 and paying $5.40 as favorite in a 10-horse field.

Landeros tripped over the fallen Tonka Warrior aboard Hozier in Friday's ninth race. Eduardo Gallardo, riding the first horse down, took off his mounts for the rest of the weekend after sustaining a bruised left leg.

"The doctors are saying seven or eight days, for sure, and then we'll go from there. No broken bones," said Gallardo's agent, Jodie Sinclair, on Saturday morning.

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen won three races Saturday, his seven victories in four days topping the local standings. Keith Asmussen rode for his father in the second (Ian Glass, $9.20) and seventh (Wicked Again, $8.40) seventh races. Ramon Vazquez won aboard favored Chip Shortage ($7) for the 12-time local champion in the fifth race.





At a glance

OAKLAWN STAKES SCHEDULE

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE PURSE

Dec. 30 Poinsettia Stakes 3-year-olds & up, fillies & mares 5 1/2 furlongs $150,000

Dec. 31 Year’s End Stakes 2-year-old fillies 1 mile $200,000

Dec. 31 Renaissance Stakes 2-year-olds 6 furlongs $150,000

Jan. 1 Smarty Jones Stakes 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles $300,000

Jan. 6 Pippin Stakes 4-year-olds & up, fillies & mares 1 1/16 miles $150,000

Jan. 13 Mockingbird Stakes 3-year-old fillies 6 furlongs $150,000

Jan. 20 Fifth Season Stakes 4-year-olds & up 1 mile $150,000

Jan. 27 Southwest Stakes (G3) 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles $800,000

Jan. 27 Martha Washington Stakes 3-year-old fillies 1 1/16 miles $250,000

Jan. 27 American Beauty Stakes 4-year-olds & up, fillies & mares 6 furlongs $150,000

Jan. 27 King Cotton Stakes 4-year-olds & up 6 furlongs $150,000

Feb. 3 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) 4-year-olds & up, fillies & mares 1 1/16 miles $250,000

Feb. 10 Ozark Stakes 3-year-olds 6 furlongs $150,000



