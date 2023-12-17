Trying, trying to impeach Biden

House Republicans fled the Capitol last week for the holidays after almost 12 months in power. If they had any shame, they would be feeling plenty of it after the year they've had.

They've done nothing when it comes to crime and inflation, issues that helped them win a slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections. They've prevented Congress from funding the government for the full fiscal year that began Oct. 1. They threatened a default on the U.S. debt in the spring and two government shutdowns in the fall. Now they're threatening Ukraine's existence by blocking U.S. aid.

Amid these failures, the House Republicans took four days and 15 ballots to elect a speaker in January, then ousted that "leader"--a House first--in October, and fought for weeks, paralyzing Congress before electing a new speaker.

Their final act? The Republicans voted to begin an impeachment inquiry aimed at President Biden, with the requisite "high crimes and misdemeanors" to be determined.

The Biden impeachment effort is brought to you by the same gang that already made punchlines of a string of so-called Democratic scandals--Benghazi, Solyndra, Fast and Furious. Surely you remember them, given that the Republicans described each "scandal" in its time as "worse than Watergate."

Even Peter Doocy, the White House correspondent for Fox News, told his audience last week, "The House Oversight Committee has been at this for years, and they have so far not been able to provide any concrete evidence that Joe Biden personally profited from his son Hunter's overseas business."

Why vote now for an impeachment inquiry? Because party leaders finally had enough Republican votes to authorize it. As one of the balky moderates, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, told Punchbowl News, "I can defend an inquiry. I can't defend impeachment right now."

Yet articles of impeachment can't be far behind. Should the House indeed impeach Biden, the Senate then would have to conduct a trial--amid the presidential campaign. That is the real point: Weaken Biden and create a political parallel to Trump's criminal trials.

Some Republicans in the Senate, who'd serve on the Biden jury in the event of an impeachment trial, are skeptical. "I don't see the grounds for this yet," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, a member of the Republican leadership.

"Impeachment used to be taken pretty seriously," said Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

House Republicans, however, are not serious people. If they were, they might have some actual achievements to boast about as this year draws to an end. As one of their own recently bellowed from the House floor: "Give me one thing--one! --that I can go campaign on." He's still waiting.