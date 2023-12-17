UALR women at Arkansas State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 5-3; UALR 0-8

SERIES ASU leads 48-29

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro;

KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.24.84.4

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Jr.5.31.6

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.13.03.0

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.8.56.3

F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.3.93.8

COACH Destinee Rogers (26-32 in third season at ASU and overall)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.5.93.0

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith 5-6, Jr.9.53.8

F Tia Harvey 5-9, Sr.9.01.5

F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.12.63.1

F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.92.4

COACH Joe Foley (398-233 in 21st season at UALR, 854-314 in 37th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUUALR

71.5Points for48.5

59.6Points against68.3

+1.7Rebound margin-13.1

+6.3Turnover margin+0.7

40.7FG pct.36.7

32.63-pt pct.24.3

77.9FT pct.60.2

CHALK TALK Izzy Higginbottom scored a career-high 35 points in Arkansas State's 82-78 overtime victory over North Alabama on Thursday night. ... Higginbottom is ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 24.8 points per game. ... UALR has won the past five meeting between the programs, including a 60-44 win over ASU in Little Rock last season.

-- Mike Harley