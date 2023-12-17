UALR women at Arkansas State
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 5-3; UALR 0-8
SERIES ASU leads 48-29
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro;
KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.24.84.4
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Jr.5.31.6
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.13.03.0
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.8.56.3
F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.3.93.8
COACH Destinee Rogers (26-32 in third season at ASU and overall)
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.5.93.0
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith 5-6, Jr.9.53.8
F Tia Harvey 5-9, Sr.9.01.5
F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.12.63.1
F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.92.4
COACH Joe Foley (398-233 in 21st season at UALR, 854-314 in 37th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUUALR
71.5Points for48.5
59.6Points against68.3
+1.7Rebound margin-13.1
+6.3Turnover margin+0.7
40.7FG pct.36.7
32.63-pt pct.24.3
77.9FT pct.60.2
CHALK TALK Izzy Higginbottom scored a career-high 35 points in Arkansas State's 82-78 overtime victory over North Alabama on Thursday night. ... Higginbottom is ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 24.8 points per game. ... UALR has won the past five meeting between the programs, including a 60-44 win over ASU in Little Rock last season.
-- Mike Harley