U.S. envoy addresses relationship with China

WASHINGTON -- The U.S.-China relationship will be defined by strategic competition in the coming decades but must involve engagement when the interests of the two countries align, the U.S. ambassador to China said Friday, one month after President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to stabilize the fraught relations.

Nicholas Burns said the U.S. and China are "vying for global power as well as regional power" as they compete militarily, politically and economically.

"I think we are systematic rivals, if you think about our national security and economic and political interests around the world," Burns said at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank.

In the Indo-Pacific region, China "wishes to be the strongest power," Burns said.

"China has a very different view of global governance and the future of the liberal order," he said. "And of course, we are attached to a liberal order because it speaks to our values and our interests, and we think this is the best order of the world."

Yet, the two countries need to work together on issues such as climate change, narcotics, global health and food security, he said.

"No person in their right mind should want this relationship to end up in conflict or in war," he said.

Nick Burns, U.S. Ambassador to China, speaks at the Brookings Institution about U.S.-China relations on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Nick Burns, U.S. Ambassador to China, answers questions from attendees of his speech at the Brookings Institution, where he spoke about U.S.-China relations Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Nick Burns, U.S. Ambassador to China, answers questions from attendees of his speech at the Brookings Institution, where he spoke about U.S.-China relations, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Nick Burns, U.S. Ambassador to China, speaks at the Brookings Institution about U.S.-China relations Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

