Wishmas brings comfort and joy to Las Vegas students

Each year, students at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas write down a gift they would like for the holidays, and why it's important to them. The 300 staff members at the school use their own money to try to fulfill the wishes of hundreds of students.

This is English teacher Cheri Guy's first year at the school, and as she read through her students' holiday gift requests, she was brought to tears.

"Slippers," one student wrote. "I would like some black slippers to protect my feet from the cold."

"A bag of Takis," another student wrote, requesting the salty and spicy snack. "It will help me not be hungry."

"I would like to give my mom a gift. She likes to shop at Walmart," wrote another.

For the past 10 holiday seasons, staff members at the school -- where 100% of the student body has the designation "economically disadvantaged" -- have held "Wishmas." Not every student gets exactly what they request, but everyone who makes a wish gets something.

While a few students ask for pricier gifts such as a cellphone or musical instrument, for the most part, the wishes are often items like a yearbook, or a cap and gown to wear to graduation. Others ask for presents for their family members rather than themselves.

A student wished for a pair of headphones, writing, "my younger brother has been asking for them and I can't afford them."

One wish, in particular, left Guy speechless.

"For all the wishes to be granted," one student wrote.

Guy resolved to make that one come true.

"She's going to get her wish," Guy recalled thinking to herself.

Guy teaches in a program at the school called Jaguar Academy, which focuses on at-risk students who are struggling the most.

"These kids face tremendous challenges outside of the classroom," she said, noting that many of the students come from single-parent households and live in poverty. "We have kids sometimes that don't have shoes."

If not for Wishmas, Guy said, many students at the school might not get any holiday presents at all.

"We want to provide these kids with added support, and a reminder that school is not just academics," Guy said. "We do everything we can within our power as staff to help every student feel loved."

She knew, though, that it wouldn't be easy for school staff to buy all the Wishmas gifts on their own.

"A thousand wishes and a staff of 300 people would be almost impossible, especially on the salary of educators," Guy said.

So, she decided to turn to social media for help. In a tearful TikTok video, Guy read some of the students' holiday wishes.

"Maybe we could do something to try to make some of these things happen," she said, encouraging viewers to reach out to her if they were interested in contributing to Wishmas.

Her Nov. 14 video was viewed more than 100,000 times, and hundreds of people reached out, hoping to help.

"I'm just amazed and grateful," said Guy, who created an Amazon wish list so that people could select certain gifts to buy for students. "There are so many more people in the world that want to do good than there are that don't."

People have also contributed to Wishmas by sending money to Guy on Venmo, she said, and others have stopped by the school in person to deliver gifts and wrapping materials.

In the weeks since sharing the video, strangers have bought almost 600 gifts for Desert Pines High School students, with more on the way. Everything has been bought on the Amazon wish list. Guy -- as well as school administrators -- said they are completely blown away by the support, as it looks like all the wishes will be granted.

"It's just amazing," said Isaac Stein, the school's principal. "I think it's what our community and what our nation needs to see."

Stein has been principal at Desert Pines for nine years and said that initiatives like Wishmas are sorely needed by the students.

"We've always been a struggling school," he said. In October, he said, two Desert Pines students were killed by gun violence.

He said his students regularly show their resilience, and he often notices them supporting one another, too. "I see students give another student half their lunch. That's just who our kids are," he said.

Of the more than 3,000 students at the school, the majority do not participate in Wishmas, Guy said. She thinks that is because "they care more about others than themselves," and they worry that if there are too many wishes, not all of them will be fulfilled.

In years past, students who made more expensive requests -- such as sneakers or electronic items -- have not always had their wishes granted, but they still received a gift. Staff members at the school have been adamant that every student who participates in Wishmas receives a gift, even if it was something smaller than they hoped for. This year they upped their game, with the help of the community.

"We're seeing everybody step up," Stein said of his staff. "Ms. Guy is really a reflection of our staff members and our team here. She is representing who we are."

A custodian at the school wanted to contribute to Wishmas, Guy said, and gave a monetary donation of $165 to buy three yearbooks for senior students.

The deadline to contribute to Wishmas was Friday, though if late gifts come in, they will still be delivered after the break, Guy said. Staff and volunteers have had two wrapping parties and will be distributing the gifts this week.

"It really is a team effort," Guy said.

Liz Sortibran, an 11th grader, said the initiative has brought joy and comfort to her and her classmates.

"A lot of kids oftentimes don't have the opportunity at home to have that question -- 'What do you want for Christmas?' -- asked to them," said Sortibran, 16, whose Wishmas request was an Amazon gift card. "It means a lot to kids."

"It's bigger than just a wish," she added. "It's a sign of affection."

Guy said she is happy her students see it that way.

"We want every student, every child to feel loved and know that they matter," Guy said. "When people truly feel loved, they're going to carry it with them and pay it forward."

