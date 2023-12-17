Police beat: Woman is shot at Waffle House

Woman is shot at Waffle House

A shooting Friday night at a Waffle House in North Little Rock left a woman with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police responded at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a person who had been shot at the restaurant at 4517 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a person armed with a handgun had entered the restaurant, demanded money and fired the gun, striking the woman.

The victim, whose age and identity were not included in the release, was taken to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, police said.

No arrests had been announced in the case as of Saturday afternoon.

Cabot man faces charge of fleeing

A man was arrested in North Little Rock on Friday night after police said he led them on a chase through several streets, at one point backing into an officer's car.

Matthew Loyd, 33, of Cabot was arrested on felony charges of fleeing and second-degree battery and misdemeanor counts of first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

The chase began after a woman waved down an officer on East Broadway at 8:45 p.m., saying a silver sedan had been following her, according to an arrest report.

The officer began following the sedan, then attempted to stop it on North Clover Street after he could see that the driver, later identified as Loyd, wasn't wearing a seat belt, the report says.

Refusing to stop, Loyd drove through a field, then backed into the police car after he got stuck trying to drive over a fence, according to the report.

Loyd then led police on a chase through several streets, eventually stopping when the sedan "gave out" on the ramp from U.S. 165 to westbound Interstate 440, the report says.

Police pulled Loyd out of the car through the window and arrested him after an "intense altercation," the report says.

Loyd was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday.