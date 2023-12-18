2 die in separate crashes in state





Two people were killed in two car wrecks in Arkansas on Saturday, according to police reports.

Lemar Nicholson, 39, of Searcy, was killed in a single-car accident at 2:41 a.m. where Arkansas 16/North Maple Street meets Joyner Drive in Searcy.

According to the report, Nicholson was driving a 2011 Infinity QX56 south on Arkansas 16 at a high rate of speed when he failed to maintain control of the car, resulting in the vehicle leaving the road and colliding with a tree.

Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating officer noted it was raining and the road was wet.

Jon Cody Reeves, 28, of Harrisburg, was killed and Trenton Dean Crump, 24, of Harrisburg, was injured in a two-car accident in rural Poinsett County.

The wreck occurred at 6:23 a.m. on Arkansas 14.

According to the report, Crump was driving a 1995 Ford Econoline west and Reeves was driving east in a 2002 Chevrolet PK.

Crump's car crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, striking the driver-side door of Reeves' car.

Crump was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center to be treated.

The investigating trooper noted it was cloudy and the road was dry.



