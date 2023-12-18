Arkansas RB commit re-opens recruitment

Arkansas running back commitment Jadan Baugh has re-opened his recruitment after being committed to the Razorbacks since the spring.

Baugh, 6-1 and 215 pounds, of Columbia High School in Decatur, Ga., had more than 20 scholarship offers before naming Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech and Louisville as finalists and picking the Razorbacks on May 19.

As a senior, he rushed 113 times for 1,583 yards and 18 touchdowns, and had 28 catches for 508 yards and 7 touchdowns. On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 21 running back in the nation.

The Razorbacks now have 16 commitments in the 2024 class. Benton’s Braylen Russell is Arkansas’ lone running back commitment.