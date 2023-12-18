Auburn throttles Bronny, USC

AUBURN, Ala. -- A dominant performance by Auburn served as a reminder that neither USC nor Bronny James are a finished product.

Aden Holloway scored 15 points with six assists and Jaylin Williams had 14 points to help Auburn beat USC 91-75 on Sunday as the Trojans' James continued to work his way back to form after suffering cardiac arrest in July.

The Tigers (8-2) controlled the game most of the way in the first road appearance for James in a packed Auburn Arena with dozens of NBA scouts watching. The Trojans (5-5) dropped their third consecutive game.

"He's improved, but it's a little unfair to him to be judging him every possession right now," Trojans Coach Andy Enfield said. "He's come back and he gave us good minutes. He plays very hard.

"He's just a freshman and he's been out five months. It's very, very challenging for him but we anticipate he'll be a much better player by the middle of the season than he is now."

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James scored five points in 14 minutes, making 3 of 4 free throws late. He couldn't corral the ball on an alley-oop chance in the final two minutes, prompting a chant of "overrated." But Auburn fans mostly didn't react to his presence on the court.

Auburn had five scorers with 10 or more points. Denver Jones had 12 points while Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell each had 11.

Boogie Ellis led USC with 22 points. Isaiah Collier and Oziyah Sellers each had 13. Collier fouled out.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 72,

NORTH TEXAS 54

TUPELO, Miss. -- KeShawn Murphy scored 18 points off the bench, Cameron Matthews was all over the stat sheet and Mississippi State defeated North Texas.

Matthews had 9 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks. D.J. Jeffries had 13 points. Josh Hubbard, another reserve for the Bulldogs (9-2), scored 11 points.

Mississippi State led 36-32 at halftime after North Texas shot 54% to keep up with the Bulldogs. The second half was a different story as MSU outscored North Texas 36-22 and the Mean Green made only five field goals in 23 tries (21.7%). For the game, Mississippi State shot 41.7% to 38.3% for North Texas.

SETON HALL 93,

MISSOURI 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Al-Amir Dawes equaled his season high with 25 points and Seton Hall held off a furious comeback in the final five minutes to post a win over Missouri.

Seton Hall (7-4) led by as many as 19 points with under six minutes left by shooting 58.9% from the floor (33 of 56), including hitting 10 of 23 from long range.

Tamar Bates was 4 for 4 from three and and 4 for 4 from the line to lead Missouri (7-4) with 22 points.

MEN'S TOP 25

NO. 16 ILLINOIS 74,

COLGATE 57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help No. 16 Illinois lead from start to finish in a victory over Colgate.

Terrance Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the Illini (8-2). The Big Ten's second-leading scorer had scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.

Colgate (6-5), which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in five years, was led by Jeff Woodward with 14 points.

NO. 17 COLORADO STATE 86,

CSU-PUEBLO 54

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Isaiah Stevens had 18 points to move closer to taking over as the program's all-time leading scorer and No. 17 Colorado State shook off a sluggish start to roll past Division II CSU-Pueblo.

The Rams (10-1) returned to the court eight days after a 64-61 home loss to Saint Mary's. They looked a touch lethargic early on but quickly found their rhythm, using a 20-2 run midway through the first half to break free of CSU-Pueblo.

Stevens' smooth shooting moved him 14 points away from breaking the school's scoring mark on the men's side held by Pat Durham, who amassed 1,980 points from 1985-89. Basketball Hall of Famer Becky Hammon has Colorado State's all-time career record of 2,740 points.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In women's Top 25 games Sunday, Angel Reese scored 25 points and 14 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 14 rebounds and No. 7 LSU slogged its way to an 81-36 victory over Northwestern State. It was the 11th consecutive win for the Tigers (11-1) after the defending national champions lost their season opener to then-No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6. Mikaylah Williams finished with 14 points, despite missing her first eight field goal attempts. Sharna Ayres led Northwestern State (4-6) with 10 points. ... Star freshman Hannah Hildalgo had 23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 steals and even threw in a blocked shot and No. 14 Notre Dame dominated in-state rival Purdue 76-39. Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (8-1), who have won eight in a row. Abbey Ellis scored eight points for Purdue (6-5). ... Matilda Ekh made seven three-pointers and scored 27 points, Georgia Amoore added 18 points and eight assists and No. 16 Virginia Tech beat Rutgers 84-59. Kaylene Smikle led the Scarlet Knights (6-8) with 22 points. Virginia Tech (8-2) hit 17 three-pointers -- including five by Amoore -- and limited Rutgers to just 15 field goals on 50 attempts (30%). ... Jordan King scored a season-high 29 points and Frannie Hottinger grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds as No. 19 Marquette topped Appalachian State 99-91. King moved into third all-time in career games played by starting in her 135th game for Marquette (11-0), hit a career-high six three-pointers and topped 20 points for the 15th time in her career. Six Mountaineers (5-5) scored 10 or more points led by Emily Carver and Faith Alston, who each had 19 points. ... Emma Ronsiek scored 25 of her 31 points in the second half, Lauren Jensen added 22 points, and No. 20 Creighton defeated Drake 89-78. Morgan Maly finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays (8-2). Anna Miller had 15 points and nine rebounds for Drake (6-4). ... Eliza Hollingsworth had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Yvonne Ejim scored 16 points and Brynna Maxwell added 15 to help No. 21 Gonzaga (11-2) cruise to a 83-58 win over South Dakota State. Hollingsworth shot 6 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 4 from three-point range and finished with two steals and two blocks. Mesa Byon and Jenna Popp scored 12 points apiece to lead South Dakota State (6-4). ... Ta'Niya Latson scored 22 points to guide No. 22 Florida State over Drexel 76-56. Latson made 7 of 16 shots with a three-pointer and 7 of 9 free throws for the Seminoles (8-3). Brooke Mullin sank 3 three-pointers and scored 11 to lead the Dragons (4-4).

