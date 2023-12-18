Baker replaces Marshall as chief judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas

On Monday, U.S. District Judge D .Price Marshall Jr., who has served as the chief judge of the Eastern District of Arkansas since July 23, 2019, stepped down from the chief judge position more than two-and-a-half years before his seven-year term was to end, according to a one-sentence administrative order entered the same day.

Taking over the reigns on Monday, U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker was named chief judge.

"Effective December 18, 2023," the order read, "United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker is the Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas."

No reason was given for Marshall's early departure as chief judge. He will continue to serve on the bench as district judge.

At the federal district court level, according to the Federal judiciary of the U.S., the chief judge is responsible for the daily administration of the district court. The chief judge is the judge in regular active service who is senior in commission of those judges who are 64 years of age or under, have served for one year or more as a judge and have not previously served as chief judge.

Marshall, 60, joined the federal bench on May 6, 2010, succeeding U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, who assumed senior status on Oct. 1, 2008. Both he and Baker, 52, were appointed to the bench by former President Barack Obama -- Marshall was nominated in December 2009, Baker was nominated in November 2011. She assumed office on May 8, 2012, succeeding retired U.S. District Judge James Maxwell Moody Sr., the father of current U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

Born in Colorado Springs, Colo., Baker graduated in 1993 from Saint Louis University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and in 1996, received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Arkansas School of Law. According to a press release from the White House Briefing Room dated Nov. 2, 2011, at the time she was nominated to the federal bench, Baker was a partner at the law firm Quattlebaum, Grooms, Tull & Burrow PLLC in Little Rock, where she specialized in commercial, employment, and First Amendment litigation. Baker joined the firm as an associate in 2000 and became a partner in 2002. Previously, she worked at the Little Rock law firm of Williams & Anderson LLP from 1998 to 2000. Baker began her legal career as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright from 1996 to 1998.

Marshall, a native of Memphis, Tenn., graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and from the London School of Economics in 1987 with a Master of Science degree. In 1989, Marshall earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

According to a press release from the White House Briefing Room dated Dec. 4, 2009, at the time of his appointment Marshall was serving as a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, a post he had held since 2006. Prior to that, the release said, he was a principal with the Jonesboro law firm of Barrett & Deacon where he worked for 15 years. From 1989 to 1991, he served as a law clerk to U.S. Circuit Judge Richard S. Arnold on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.