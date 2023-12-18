Boozman’s duck stamp bill heads to White House

Boozman’s bipartisan measure would allow digital version

Today at 4:08 a.m.

by Alex Thomas

This undated courtesy photo shows the art of the 2022-2023 Federal Duck Stamp designed by James Hautman, a six-time winner of the contest to illustrate the annual stamp. (Courtesy photo/U.S. Department of the Interior)

WASHINGTON -- Legislation allowing hunters to utilize an electronic version of the federal duck stamp awaits President Joe Biden's signature.

Both chambers of Congress overwhelmingly approved the Duck Stamp Modernization Act during the year.