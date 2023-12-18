Boozman’s duck stamp bill heads to White House

WASHINGTON -- Legislation allowing hunters to utilize an electronic version of the federal duck stamp awaits President Joe Biden's signature.
Both chambers of Congress overwhelmingly approved the Duck Stamp Modernization Act during the year.
Boozman’s bipartisan measure would allow digital version
Today at 4:08 a.m.
WASHINGTON -- Legislation allowing hunters to utilize an electronic version of the federal duck stamp awaits President Joe Biden's signature.
Both chambers of Congress overwhelmingly approved the Duck Stamp Modernization Act during the year.