Changes in district’s administrative plan requires Public Defender Commission to create 6 new positions in Sixth Judicial District

The Arkansas Public Defender Commission has been authorized by the Legislative Council to create six new positions in the 6th Judicial District with a total projected cost of more than $760,000. The action is the result of changes in the district's administrative plan approved by the Arkansas Supreme Court under which an additional circuit judge will begin hearing criminal cases in Pulaski County, starting next year.

Under the plan, two circuit judges who currently share a single docket in Perry County also will each have independent dockets assigned that will result in additional court obligations for the 6th Judicial District, said state Office of Personnel Management Director Kay Barnhill. The 6th Judicial District includes Perry and Pulaski counties.

Each judicial district in Arkansas must submit a plan to the state's high court each year as to how circuit judges will distribute among themselves legal filings. There are 17 circuit judges in the 6th Judicial District.

"The requested positions are required in order to properly process the influx in cases due to additional dockets as well as staff the additional criminal court," Barnhill wrote in a letter dated Wednesday to the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee.

The $760,337 projected cost for the six positions includes both salary and benefit costs.

The Arkansas Supreme Court confirmed the judicial administrative plan submitted by the 6th Judicial District on Oct. 26. The 2024 plan reflects a change from 2023 under which Circuit Judge Andrew Gill will begin hearing criminal cases in Pulaski County in 2024, Arkansas Public Defender Commission Executive Director Gregg Parrish said.

This amendment changes the number of circuit judges presiding over a criminal docket from four to five, he said.

In addition to Pulaski County, Judges Cathleen Compton and Gill will begin having criminal dockets in Perry County and Parrish has been advised they will be meeting on different days of the week, Parrish said in a letter dated Nov. 17 to Barnhill.

"Presently, both judges share a docket, and alternative appearances," he said. "With both of them now having their own docket, beginning January 1, 2204, this will add additional court obligations in Perry County as well."

This amendment and implementation of an additional criminal division obligates under state law the Arkansas Public Defender Commission to staff a criminal court that did not exist in years past, Parrish said.

"Covering this upcoming obligation without the addition of these positions will be impossible for the local [Arkansas Public Defender Commission] office," he wrote in his letter to Barnhill.

The commission, through its Pulaski County public defender office, also has seen the addition of new specialty courts in Pulaski and Perry counties, Parrish said.

"Public defenders are expected and required to appear in these courts as a loss of liberty exists, and this creates additional duties with the expectation that our attorneys, who are already balancing numerous courts and a caseload which exceeds standards, to take on further duties," he wrote in his letter to Barnhill.

The Legislative Council on Friday authorized the creation of the following six positions at the Arkansas Public Defender Commission:

A chief public defender position with a salary range of $86,887 to $125,986 a year.

Four public defender III positions with a salary range of $77,862 to $112,899 a year.

A public defender legal services specialist position with a salary range of $45,010 to $65,264 a year.

Parrish noted the Arkansas Public Defender Commission is charged with representing indigent clients in Arkansas circuit courts in the criminal, juvenile and probate divisions.

In addition to those duties, "we are now required to appear with clients in District and Municipal Courts, which includes the separate divisions of city and county proceedings," he said. The commission's obligations are set forth in Arkansas Code Annotated 16-87-306, he noted.

Circuit Judge Karen Whatley and Gill said they support the Arkansas Public Defender Commission's request for new positions.

Gill said in a letter dated Aug. 8 addressed "To Whom it May Concern" that in response to the needs of the public, the administrative plan for the 6th Judicial District designates the 9th Division as a full-time criminal court starting in January 2024.

"This will only work if the division can be staffed," he said in his letter dated Aug. 8. "It is my understanding that over 90% of the defendants in this court will require the services of the Public Defender's Office."

Whatley said the case assignment plan for the 6th Judicial District was initially approved by the state Supreme Court on June 22, and the plan reallocates caseloads between the divisions, adds the 9th Division as a criminal division within the circuit and increases the percentage of criminal cases which the 5th Division will hear in 2024.

"This reallocation of cases causes five divisions to be criminal divisions as opposed to the less than four divisions currently in place. The intent is to distribute criminal cases more equally among the judges, prosecutors and public defenders," she said in her letter dated Aug. 10 to Parrish. "As of today, there are 11,466 criminal cases pending in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. A large percentage of those cases are handled by the Public Defenders's Office."

The new criminal division and the increase in criminal cases to be heard in the 5th Division necessitates more public defenders to cover those courts, Whatley said.