



I recently studied "The Lost Year Project" about interviews with people involved as administrators, teachers, and students during the school year that Little Rock School District high schools (1958-1959) were shut down by Gov. Orval E. Faubus.

It was a part of the course in Arkansas history at University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech College that I was taking. (For the over-60 crowd, like me, the tuition at state colleges and universities is free. I recommend taking courses to broaden your knowledge.)

I was too young to be directly hindered by The Lost Year, but I had a less drastic, but still unsettling experience with LRSD desegregation plans. I shall call it "The Confused Summer."

When I was in school, the high schools were 10th through 12th grades and the junior highs were seventh through ninth grades. For my ninth-grade year (1970-71), partial busing for desegregation began. They first closed the seventh grade at Westside Junior High (near Children's Hospital) and the 10th grade at Horace Mann High School to bus those Black students to supermajority white schools. The plan was to begin busing all grades for the '71-72 school year, but there was not an approved plan. That is where the confusion came from.

During our final assembly in the spring of '71 at Forest Heights, the principal (J.D. McGee) thanked us all for a great year. He went on to say that he had no idea where we would be going to school the following year and where he and the rest of the faculty would be employed. That summer the leading plan was to have Hall and Parkview become 11th- and 12th-grade schools and Horace Mann and Central become ninth- and 10th-grade schools.

I attended Lanny Van Eman's Running Razorbacks Basketball Camp that summer and coaches were asking me where I was going to high school. I told them "I wasn't sure, but the current plan was for me to attend Horace Mann for the 10th and then Hall for 11th and 12th grades." (Why, yes, I did wear a purple T-shirt and gold shorts at basketball camp, which were the Horace Mann colors.)

It wasn't until about three weeks before school was to start that the plan had changed and was approved by the federal court. Horace Mann closed and those students were bussed to Hall and Parkview. Hall, Parkview, and Central remained 10th- through 12th-grade schools. Some junior highs kept that designation, but only served the eighth and ninth grades. Other junior highs became middle schools and served the sixth and seventh grades.

If the students were confused, think of the teachers, administrators, and coaches who were pulled from one school to another and maybe in a different position than they had been serving.

As a basketball player, I was surprised to be playing for the only coach that Horace Mann High School ever had, Oliver Elders. (It turned out to be a pleasant surprise for me.) We started practice with no one knowing much more than half the team, but we rolled with it.

Looking back, I cannot imagine what pressures this put on the football coaches to field a team, on short notice, with some of your players not being in your program before. The cheerleaders basically took the policy that if you were a cheerleader at your previous school, you were a cheerleader at Hall without a tryout. It was a bit chaotic, but we made it work as well as we could.

While confusion reigned during that summer, I am not confused about my school or classmates now. It seems like it was just the way it was supposed to be. I am looking forward to the Hall High Class of 1974's 50-year reunion next year.

William J. "Bill" Barger lives in Little Rock.



