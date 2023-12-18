Couch potato criticism

The most exciting day for college football fans might be a day when no games are actually played: the Tuesday in early December when the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee releases its final rankings, identifying the four teams that will play for the national title.

Regarding which, the following observations:

Although most of the criticism this year focused on the exclusion of undefeated ACC champion Florida State, the committee also treated both Ohio State and Georgia in a way that contradicted its oft-stated standards.

Whereas the Associated Press and coaches polls have a certain simplistic logic--win and rise, lose and drop--the CFP Committee has always claimed that its weekly rankings reflect only their perceptions of the quality of the teams (a rationale which justified, however unpersuasively, the exclusion of FSU, given the loss to injury of its star quarterback).

If so, it becomes difficult to explain why both Ohio State and Georgia were dropped out of the top four after losing close games on the road to other highly ranked teams at the end of the season.

Ohio State was ranked either first or second in all the CFP iterations going into "The Game" at third-ranked Michigan, but after losing by six points dropped all the way down to sixth (then to seventh in the final rankings, after not having played again).

In a similar sense, Georgia was ranked No. 1 but fell to sixth after losing to eighth-ranked Alabama by three points at a neutral site in the SEC championship game.

We are thus left to conclude that the second-best team (Ohio State) suddenly became only the seventh best because it lost a six-point game on the road to the third best team (which ended up No. 1 in the final rankings) and that the best team (Georgia) suddenly become only the sixth best because it lost a three-point game at a neutral site to the eighth best team.

The "best" versus the "most deserving" debate will likely never be fully resolved, but if it is to be the former, as committee member comments so often suggest, then the most useful criterion might be who oddsmakers would favor on a neutral field.

If that approach had been used this year, the hunch is that the four teams would have been Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, and probably Alabama (and that if the alternative "most deserving" criterion had been used, Michigan, Washington, Florida State and probably Texas).

In any event, and if the rankings mean what they are supposed to mean, it is hard to understand how the loser of a close game between numbers two and three would be ranked lower than three afterwards.

In a related sense, if we want to encourage the best teams to schedule games against each other, the kinds of games that fans most want to see, then we should stop penalizing teams that narrowly lose to other highly ranked teams and stop rewarding teams that squeak out narrow wins over bad teams (or schedule and routinely slaughter cream puffs).

The selection committee should avoid going overboard in rewarding conference champions when the playoffs expand next year because not all conferences are equal, and with realignment are going to become even less so.

The already considerable gap between the SEC/Big 10 and the rest is sure to grow next year, when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC, and USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon the Big 10.

The Pac-12 is effectively dissolved. The Big-12, after having lost its two marquee programs (OU and Texas), was forced to add a host of weaker ones to avoid the same fate.

The likely result will be that the SEC and Big 10 will have at least two, probably three teams each in the 12-team field (as would have occurred if the new system had been used this year), with the ACC and Big-12 having only their respective conference champions. The second or third-highest ranked SEC or Big-10 team might even be higher ranked than those Big-12 or ACC conference champs.

Under such circumstances, giving each conference champion a top four seed and first round bye is excessive. An automatic bid would be sufficient.

Expansion from four to 12 playoff teams will give us more meaningful games, partly making up for the sad decline of the bowls (where the best players now routinely opt out) but might also reduce the significance of the results of any given Saturday.

In stark contrast to the NFL, wherein the gradual expansion over time of both the number of regular-season games and post-season berths has made any given Sunday largely meaningless, each game matters in college football, producing a "sudden death" tension wherein a single loss can end a team's national title prospects (or even none, per Florida State).

Under the current CFP playoff, no team with two losses got in. Under next year's system, it is highly likely that there will be several two-loss teams, almost certainly, again, from the SEC and Big 10.

The selection committee did first-seed Michigan no favors by selecting Alabama over Florida State. The Wolverines would have been double-digit favorites over the Seminoles, but opened as only one-point favorites over Nick Saban's crew.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.