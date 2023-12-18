Deputy chief of staff Eichler leaving governor’s office for “new opportunities”

One of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' deputy chiefs of staff, Kelly Eichler, will depart the governor's office for "new opportunities," Sanders announced Monday.

The Republican governor said current director of legislative affairs Jamie Barker will become a deputy chief of staff and Judd Deere will continue to serve as the other deputy chief of staff.

Sanders also said Chafer Stanley, who currently serves as the governor's policy adviser on agriculture, energy, environment and regulatory affairs, will succeed Barker as director of legislative affairs.

In addition, the governor said Jack Sisson, who serves as the governor's policy director, will become the governor's senior adviser for healthcare; Selby Tucker, who serves as the governor's policy adviser for budget, economic development, and tax, will become the governor's budget director; and Morgan Warbington, who serves as the governor's policy adviser for education, will become the governor's director of faith-based initiatives and special projects.

Eichler has served as a deputy chief of staff for Sanders since January when the governor was sworn in. She previously served as policy director for former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and as criminal justice adviser for then-GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee, who also appointed her to a seven-year term on the state Board of Corrections.

She currently serves on the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees as an appointee of Hutchinson.

"We are sad to see her go, but are excited for the new opportunities this next chapter in her career will bring," Sanders said in a news release issued by the governor's office.

"Kelly brought years of experience in Arkansas state government to our office and was instrumental to the passage of this year's bold, transformational legislation, including Arkansas LEARNS, the Protect Act, two tax cuts, and more," she said.

The LEARNS Act is the governor's signature education initiative, and the Protect Act is the governor's public safety initiative.

The governor said "Jamie Barker was also a key player in this year's legislative wins as my Director of Legislative Affairs and will continue to help us shake the broken status quo as Kelly's replacement."

"I know that his successor, Chafer Stanley, and the rest of our legislative and policy teams will also be crucial in our work to make Arkansas the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family," Sanders said in her office's news release.

Barker previously served as political director on the Sanders' gubernatorial campaign and has worked on campaigns for Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Hutchinson and Mike Huckabee's 2016 presidential campaign, according to the governor's office. He also served stints as political director for the Republican Party of Arkansas, and as a political consultant with the Arkansas-based firm JCD Consulting.