Director of the Arkansas Tobacco Control Division dies

Greg Sled, director of the Arkansas Tobacco Control Division, died Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Monday.

He joined Arkansas Tobacco Control in October 1998, and has led the Tobacco Control Division since 2020. Tobacco Control is an office within the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's Regulatory Division.

"Bryan and I were saddened to learn of Greg's passing," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the finance department's news release. "His decades of service left a deep, lasting impact on our state. Our prayers are with Cynthia, the Sled family, and all who knew and loved Greg."

Cynthia is Sled's wife.

Established in 1997, Arkansas Tobacco Control's mission is to ensure all retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers of tobacco, vapor and alternative nicotine products fully adhere to all Arkansas tobacco laws, according to the finance department.

"Greg had a heart for public service, and that was evident in his work," state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson said in the department's news release. "We are grateful for his dedication and his willingness to serve. The state of Arkansas is a better place because of Greg Sled, and our prayers are with his family and many friends."

Sled was a native of Crossett. He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Cabot. The graveside service will be held the following day in Crossett.