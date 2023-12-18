Dominant Russian

party backs Putin

The Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Delegates from Russia's ruling party unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's bid for reelection at a party conference in Moscow on Sunday, state agencies reported, just a day after the Kremlin leader's supporters formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent.

A little-known Russian presidential hopeful who calls for peace in Ukraine also inched closer towards formally registering as a candidate, securing a nomination from a group of more than 500 supporters in the Russian capital.

Dmitry Medvedev, United Russia's chairman and a former Russian president and prime minister, called on fellow party members to "mobilize all activists and supporters" in support of Putin before the vote, scheduled for March 15-17, according to reports by Russian state agencies.

In a speech at the conference, Medvedev referred to Putin as "our candidate," and asserted that his reelection for a fifth term as head of state "should be absolutely logical, legitimate and absolutely indisputable."

"We must mobilize all activists, all supporters in order to prevent any disruptions during the election campaign, stop any attempts to influence the course of the campaign from the outside, arrange provocations, disseminate false, harmful information or violate public order," Medvedev said.

The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not running on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to gather signatures from at least 300,000 supporters in 40 or more Russian regions.

Hours before United Russia delegates announced their endorsement of Putin on Sunday, a former journalist and mother of three from a small town in western Russia cleared the initial hurdle, according to Telegram updates by Sota, a Russian news publication covering the opposition, protests and human rights issues. Yekaterina Duntsova's candidacy was formally backed by a group of 521 supporters at a meeting in Moscow, Sota reported.

A former local legislator who calls for peace in Ukraine and the release of imprisoned Kremlin critics, Duntsova has spoken of being "afraid" following the launch of her bid for the presidency, and fears that Russian authorities might break up the supporters' meeting set to advance it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, delivers his speech at the United Russia party congress in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)



Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Russia Expo international exhibition and forum at the VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Sergey Fadeichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)



Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, visits the Russia Expo international exhibition and forum at the VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Sergey Fadeichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)



Yekaterina Duntsova, a Russian journalist speaks during her interview with the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Duntsova, a little-known journalist and mom-of-three from a small town in western Russia, hopes to force President Vladimir Putin into a run-off in Russia's next presidential vote scheduled for March, despite her political inexperience and analysts' assessments that the Kremlin leader's reelection is all but assured. (AP Photo)



Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to journalists after visiting the Russia Expo international exhibition and forum at the VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Sergey Fadeichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)



Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev gestures as he delivers his speech at the United Russia party congress in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Ekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)



Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and speaker of the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin, center, gesture as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the United Russia party congress in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)



Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, center left, with other officials listen to the national anthem at the United Russia party congress in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Ekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

