Hawaii kicker transferring to Arkansas

Hawaii transfer kicker Matthew Shipley has committed to the University of Arkansas after visiting the Razorbacks this weekend.

Shipley, 6-1 and 190 pounds, made 14 of 18 field goals with a long of 51 yards as a senior this season. He was 30 of 31 on extra-point attempts.

He is expected to replace Cam Little, who declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season. Shipley also considered Oklahoma and Penn State before choosing Arkansas.

"I got there and really loved the campus, the facilities they had and most importantly the people," said Shipley, who's expected to report to Fayetteville in January. "They really cared about me. They showed a lot of investment into me. That's what I wanted.

"I wanted to be at a place [where] I was comfortable and a place that showed respect for me and showed they really wanted me, and I knew I had a chance to compete for the job there."

A native of Liberty Hill, Texas, Shipley appeared in all 13 games as the starting kicker and punter for Hawaii this season. He punted 60 times for a 39.5-yard average and had 10 punts of 50 yards or longer. He also placed nine punts inside the 20.

As a junior, Shipley made 16 of 20 field-goal attempts and was 10 of 10 inside 30 yards. Shipley had a long of 49 yards and made four 40-plus yard kicks.

Also during his junior season, Shipley averaged 40.7 yards on 63 punts and had 9 punts of 50 yards or more, including a career-long 63 yarder against Wyoming.

Shipley, who officially visited Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday, downed 19 punts inside the 20.

He made 56 of 73 field-goal attempts in four seasons for Hawaii. He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award given to the nation's best placekicker as a sophomore and senior.

His brother Mason Shipley of Texas State was also semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award this season.

Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain has produced NFL kickers such as Cody Parkey, Daniel Carlson, Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Camarda, who punted and held kickoff duties.

"That was a big part of it," Shipley said. "He's been to a lot of great places and he's put a lot of guys into the professional level, so I definitely took that into account in my decision."

Shipley, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is Arkansas' sixth transfer commitment.