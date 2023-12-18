Hospital joins milk donation program

ROGERS -- A local hospital has joined a statewide effort to improve access to breast milk for infants.

The Mercy Northwest Arkansas Milk Depot is the first breast milk collection site in the region dedicated to the UAMS Milk Bank. It's in the Mercy Women's and Children's Unit at 2710 S. Rife Medical Lane in Rogers.

The UAMS Milk Bank, the first human milk bank in Arkansas, opened in Little Rock in September. It will supply hospitals around the state with breast milk.

Previously, collection sites around the state have been donating to out-of-state banks, and some will continue to do so as need be, according to Misty Virmani, executive director of the UAMS Milk Bank.

Virmani assisted state legislators in crafting Act 225 of 2021, which created the UAMS Milk Bank.

Arkansas hospitals were previously receiving milk from various out-of-state banks and spending upward of $2 million in processing fees, Virmani said. The amount spent had previously been reported as around $1 million, but was actually closer to $2 million, she added.

The bank's process to create a ready supply of donor milk takes multiple steps. A donor is approved after health records have been reviewed. Once a donor provides milk either by dropping it off in person or by shipping it in provided containers, it is then frozen, given to a depot such as Mercy's and taken to the bank in Little Rock, according to UAMS.

UAMS can provide donors with various pumping supplies if need be and will cover all possible shipping costs.

The UAMS Milk Bank and its milk depots are donation-based, and donors will not be compensated. Likewise, hospitals will only be asked to cover processing costs of milk, and patients who receive donations during care will not be charged.

Milk Bank employees at UAMS test donated milk for possible bacterial contamination and nutrient content. Donations are then combined, put in sealed bottles, pasteurized and cooled. The Arkansas Department of Health tests a bottle from each batch to determine if it is free of bacteria. If bacteria exists, the entire batch is discarded.

International guidelines for pasteurization are set by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. The association accredits nonprofit milk banks and says most nutrients aren't lost in the pasteurization process.

'INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT'

Human breast milk provides the nutrients every baby needs, and there are many cases when a mother needs support and help. A mom may need supplemental amounts of donor milk to add to her supply due to her baby's needs, or a baby may need to be fully fed by donor milk, experts said.

"Breastfeeding is so incredibly important," Virmani said.

Having a way to collect and process donor milk is crucial, because most hospitals use donor milk, she said.

According to the Human Milk Banking Association of North America, more than 80% of neonatal intensive care units in the United States depend on donated milk for the health of their patients.

"The need is constant. We use it as medicine," said Hannah McHardy, a prenatal nurse navigator at Mercy Northwest Arkansas.

The need for breastfeeding support and donations can vary because all families' situations differ. McHardy said common health issues such as high blood pressure can lead to lactation issues. There are also cases of mothers who cannot produce any milk, such as women who have had a mastectomy.

Virmani says it can take up to eight days for mother's milk to come in after birth.

The milk bank must prioritize who will be served, Virmani said. It's currently able to serve neonatal intensive care units with the smallest babies, but she said there's potential in the future for more complicated orders of breast milk tailored to the specific nutrient needs of an individual baby.

The milk bank will be able to widen its scope of care as volume sent to collection sites increases. Virmani said she wants to have a milk collection site in every county because donations are always needed and the need can't be predicted case by case.

The Mena Regional Health System announced Friday that it has opened a milk depot at its health center in Mena in support of the UAMS Milk Bank. It's in the Women's Center at the Mena Regional Health System building, 311 N. Morrow St. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Consumption of breast milk adds to lifelong immune protection for babies and donations can take pressure off mothers, McHardy said.

Breastfeeding isn't only important for babies, but it's "important for moms," too, Virmani said. When a woman is pregnant, her body produces more sugar and fat to support her baby. After birth, the mom's body is able to expel the excess sugar and fat by breastfeeding. If a mother doesn't breastfeed or use a pump to express the breast milk, it can leave her with issues such as higher glucose levels and liver issues. Virmani said that's why breastfeeding reduces the risk of diabetes, stroke, high cholesterol and other diseases.

"The health benefits are better than exercising," Virmani said. Research shows that if a woman can breastfeed for 13 months over her lifetime, it benefits her health for life and breastfeeding and breastfeeding resources can also reduce infant and maternal mortality.

Knowing her child is receiving the nutrients they need, whether through breastfeeding or the use of donor milk, also helps protect a mother from postpartum mood disorder, McHardy said. Mercy Northwest Arkansas provides resources for moms before, during and after birth to help make sure mothers are able to meet their goals and provide an environment for their child to flourish.

LACTATION SPACES

UAMS has also worked with local organizations recently to provide lactation spaces for nursing mothers to comfortably breastfeed or pump breast milk. The spaces are at The Jones Center; the Legal Aid of Arkansas office, 1200 Henryetta St. in Springdale; the Center for Nonprofits at the JTL Shop; and the Springdale Public Library.

"The creation of these lactation spaces is not only an important step for promoting maternal and infant health in Northwest Arkansas, but it also sends a powerful message of inclusivity, acknowledging that breastfeeding is an intrinsic part of nurturing a family," UAMS nurse educator Lauren Pena said.

"By establishing these dedicated spaces and prominent signage, we ensure that breastfeeding families feel valued and empowered to nourish their children in a way they feel most comfortable, underscoring the idea that everyone deserves equal access to the resources and support they need to thrive," she added.

The Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers with more than 50 employees to provide reasonable break time and accommodations for employees to express breast milk. Under the law, bathrooms are not considered acceptable spaces to express milk.

In Arkansas, employers are required to provide reasonable unpaid break time each day to an employee who needs to express milk and are required to make a reasonable effort to provide a private, secure and sanitary room or location other than a bathroom for an employee to express their milk.

According to a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas is ranked 45th among states and territories in the U.S. in percentage of infants who have ever breastfed, and only 24.4% of Arkansas infants were reported to have been breastfed exclusively at six months of age, as recommended by the CDC.

A cart Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas staff will use to transport donations of human breast milk at the hospital in Rogers. Mercy serves as a donation site for the milk bank, which is based in Little Rock. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





