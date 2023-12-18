Richard Bradley Jr., 40, who's awaiting trial in one murder case, has been charged with three more killings, and prosecutors say he lured all four victims by asking them to help dig up buried gold near Game Farm Park in Auburn, Wash.

Tim Lochner became the first candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, to be voted mayor of a significantly sized town or city, after winning the mayoral election in Pirna while running on the party's ticket, despite not being a full member.

Stephen Burton, 58, a British citizen, pleaded innocent in Brooklyn to charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a $99 million scheme prosecutors say involving high-priced fine wine and duped investors.

Ronald Andrulonis, a 38-year-old former Amtrak employee of Philadelphia, was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Novilee Williams, 79, of Tarrant, Ala., was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment as city accountant Shayla Myricks accused her of "fighting and threatening behavior in a public place," according to the police report.

Benjamin Reese, a seventh grade teacher at Warner Robins Middle School in Perry, Ga., faces charges of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor cruelty to children after he was accused of screaming profanities at and threatening to behead a Muslim student who told him the Israeli flag in his classroom was offensive.

Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, said the arrests of at least 55 people in a fiscal fraud case show that "the institutions work against those who commit crimes, against those who commit white-collar crime, against those who commit acts of corruption."

Michelle Mone, founder of the Ultimo lingerie firm and a member of Britain's House of Lords, said she "wasn't trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes, and I regret" denying connections to a company that was awarded lucrative government contracts to supply protective masks and gowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Garcia of Victory Outreach church in Pomona, Calif., said a blaze at the worship center interrupted plans to "have our outreach for the whole community" through a Christmas event.