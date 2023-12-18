Profiles in cowardice

When asked about giving Republicans hell in 1948, President Harry Truman stated: "I never did give anybody hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell."

The exact same thing could be said today by lifetime staunch conservative Republican Liz Cheney. She has repeatedly attempted to goad the Republicans in Congress (including the Arkansas delegation) to recognize the danger to the country and our democracy posed by the possibility of a second presidential term for Donald Trump. Due to political self-interest (re-election and fat congressional pensions) and cowardice, very few Republican politicians have voiced any concerns about Trump's lifelong history of horrendous behavior in business and politics, his ongoing criminal charges or his future threat to the Constitution and our democracy.

These career politicians' shame shall survive the next election and their entire terms in office. If the American democracy survives, history will recognize them for what they failed to do and what they were.

STUART HANKINS

Sherwood

A new gold standard

What a relief! House Republicans have voted unanimously to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden's alleged crimes and misdemeanors while in office. Perhaps now he will become as electable as their candidate, given that putative criminality is the apparent new gold standard for being elected to the highest office in the land.

Of course, Biden's got a long hard road ahead to match Trump in this department: two impeachments, two Senate trials, four criminal trials, oodles of civil cases, etc. Republicans, you'll have to do better! And Joe, maybe start shooting people on Fifth Avenue. I'm sure the Supreme Court will affirm that you have absolute immunity from prosecution.

ALEX MIRONOFF

Fayetteville