Mahomes good for 305 yards; KC shakes off skid





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- This was a surprise look, even for the always unpredictable Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback with a highlight reel full of left-handed throws, contortionist arm angles and no-look passes got down in a three-point stance in the single wing formation on Sunday to served as a decoy for running back Jerick McKinnon's touchdown pass.

"That was sweet," said Mahomes, who guessed that hadn't lined up with his hand on the turf since running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before he was drafted seven years ago. "That play was awesome. That's a hard team to score on in the red zone. One of the best."

Mahomes passed for 305 yards and threw two TD passes of his own to help the defending Super Bowl champions snap a two-game losing streak, thrilling Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift and all the Swifties in New England with a 27-17 victory.

With the pop star in a luxury suite watching current beau Travis Kelce -- and a whole bunch of her fans at the stadium just to see her -- the Kansas City tight end caught five passes for 28 yards, but also had a potential touchdown bounce off his hands.

McKinnon also ran for a touchdown and Rashee Rice caught nine passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a season-high 101 yards from scrimmage and leaped in the back of the end zone to bring down a high Mahomes TD pass as the Chiefs (9-5) opened a two-game lead in the AFC West over the Broncos, who lost on Saturday to Detroit.

"When you're as close as the AFC is right now, wins are hard to get. And they're important," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said, noting that New England (3-11) has lost seven games by one score. "This Patriots team is so close. They're doing a nice job with their defense. They're salty."

Bailey Zappe, making his third consecutive start in place of benched first-round draft pick Mac Jones, completed 23 of 31 passes for 180 yards for the Patriots. New England (3-11) lost for the sixth time in seven games and -- with Carolina's victory -- moved just one game back in the race for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Flexed out of "Monday Night Football" because of their ineptitude -- an NFL first -- the Patriots seemed to have third billing on the day, behind Swift and her beau's team, which has won two of the past four NFL titles and has all of the star power New England once claimed.

In what could be the penultimate home game of Coach Bill Belichick's tenure, the six-time Super Bowl champions took a 10-7 lead before allowing 20 consecutive points.

"It's wild to even think about. But I've got a feeling that guy still has some football left in him," Kelce said. "I've got all the respect in the world for that guy. Every single time I go up against him, it's the toughest job in the NFL, to go up against a Belichick defense."

Fans filed in carrying signs shouting out to Swift; others lined up along the ramps and walkways hoping she would pass by on her way to the luxury boxes. Kelce himself walked past a Swift poster commemorating top acts that have come to Gillette Stadium.

Swift, who is on a break from her Eras Tour, was shown on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, wearing a Chiefs knit cap and sweatshirt. The crowd shrieked; she stuck out her tongue playfully, waved and blew the fans a kiss.

The Chiefs (9-5) improved to 5-2 with Swift in attendance. The best the Patriots could offer was Belichick friend Jon Bon Jovi, who rang the lighthouse bell before the game and was greeted with tepid applause when he was shown on the scoreboard during the game.

Harrison Butker missed a 39-yard field goal on Kansas City's opening drive, snapping a string of 61 consecutive made kicks that was one short of his own franchise record. New England's Chad Ryland matched him, missing from 41 yards out on his first try.

On the next play, Mahomes connected with Edwards-Helaire for 48 yards to the New England 15. Two plays later, McKinnon took a direct snap and flipped it to Rashee Rice for the 4-yard touchdown pass.

Zappe completed a 16-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry, and New England capitalized on Mahomes' first interception for a field goal that made it 10-7 lead late in the second quarter. Mahomes hit McKinnon from 8 yards to give Kansas City the lead and converted from 29 yards to make it 17-10.

Kansas City77130--27

New England01007--17

First Quarter

KC--Rice 4 pass from McKinnon (Butker kick), 1:33.

Second Quarter

NE--Henry 16 pass from Zappe (Ryland kick), 7:09.

NE--FG Ryland 25, 4:47.

KC--McKinnon 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :35.

Third Quarter

KC--FG Butker 29, 10:29.

KC--Edwards-Helaire 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:22.

KC--FG Butker 54, 3:40.

Fourth Quarter

NE--Harris 18 run (Ryland kick), 8:24.

Attendance--64,628.

KCNE

First downs1910

Total Net Yards326206

Rushes-yards20-4316-52

Passing283154

Punt Returns2-332-19

Kickoff Returns0-03-84

Interceptions Ret.1-242-22

Comp-Att-Int28-38-223-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-264-26

Punts4-49.06-48.0

Fumbles-Lost2-02-0

Penalties-Yards2-155-45

Time of Possession31:1428:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 13-37, McKinnon 4-11, Mahomes 3-(minus 5). New England, Harris 4-25, Elliott 11-25, Zappe 1-2.

PASSING--Kansas City, Mahomes 27-37-2-305, McKinnon 1-1-0-4. New England, Zappe 23-31-1-180.

RECEIVING--Kansas City, Rice 9-91, Kelce 5-28, Edwards-Helaire 4-64, McKinnon 3-19, Gray 2-37, Toney 2-5, Ju.Watson 1-31, James 1-17, Valdes-Scantling 1-17. New England, Henry 7-66, Parker 5-44, Elliott 5-21, Douglas 3-33, Gesicki 1-7, Thornton 1-5, P.Brown 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Kansas City, Butker 39. New England, Ryland 41.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) step off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs won, 27-17. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, front left, greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, following an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) tries to elude New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after his touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) enters the end zone for a touchdown as New England Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu (30) tries to defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31), top, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48), right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Taylor Swift, center left, celebrates with Brittany Mahomes, center right, after the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Taylor Swift, center left, celebrates with Brittany Mahomes, center right, after the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





