Man dead after crash in Hope

A man is dead after a Sunday evening crash in Hope, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Trenton Gress, 52, of Hope was involved in a fatal crash on U.S. 278 in Hempstead County around 10 p.m., the report said. He was driving a "2006 Honda MC" north on U.S. 278 when it ran through a stop sign and struck another vehicle, the report said.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear.

Over 540 people have died in crashes on state roads this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.