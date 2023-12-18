Mayfield delivers for Lambeau winner

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Playing on a new team eager to reach the postseason, Baker Mayfield reversed his December fortunes at Lambeau Field.

Mayfield threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their third in a row, 34-20 over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bucs (7-7) kept pace atop the NFC South standings with the New Orleans Saints, who beat the visiting New York Giants.

"Just like we talked about, that playoff mentality, to come in here with one job in mind and find a way to win," Mayfield said. "We did that."

This was the third consecutive season in which Mayfield faced the Packers at Lambeau Field in December -- each time for a different team. He threw four interceptions in Cleveland's 24-22 Christmas Day loss to the Packers in 2021 and was Los Angeles' starter when the Rams fell 24-12 last Dec. 19.

Mayfield was sacked five times Sunday, just as he was in those other Lambeau Field appearances. But he otherwise was far more successful, going 22 of 28 and posting a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

"The third time's a charm, that's for sure," said Mayfield, who grew up rooting for former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Mayfield threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Mike Evans, 26 yards to Rachaad White, 2 yards to Ko Kieft and 52 yards to David Moore.

Chris Godwin had 10 catches for 155 yards. White rushed for 89 yards and had two catches for 50 yards.

Green Bay (6-8) lost its second in a row to deal its playoff hopes a major blow. Jordan Love was 29 of 39 for 284 yards with touchdown passes to Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed.

But the Packers' defense had no answers for Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 who has rejuvenated his career while playing for his fourth team.

"They came in and they whooped us in every phase -- outcoached us, outplayed us," Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said. "It's disappointing."

Mayfield picked apart Green Bay's defense one week after the Packers lost 24-22 to the New York Giants by allowing a late drive that resulted in Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal as time expired.

LaFleur was asked after Sunday's loss whether he'd consider replacing defensive coordinator Joe Barry during the season.

"Now's not the time for that, to be honest with you," LaFleur said.

LaFleur later added, "I'm trying to find solutions. I've got to go back and take a look at the film."

After going 14 of 29 each of the last two weeks, Mayfield opened the game with seven consecutive completions and later threw touchdown passes on Tampa Bay's first three second-half possessions. The Bucs concluded their fourth and final second-half drive by taking a knee at the Green Bay 11-yard line.

Mayfield lost a fumble at his own 4 line to set up a first-quarter touchdown for Green Bay, but that was pretty much the only mistake he made. A week earlier, Mayfield threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 31 seconds left in a 29-25 victory at Atlanta.

"He's meant everything, from a mental standpoint to a quarterback standpoint making plays, from a toughness standpoint, from a leadership standpoint," Bucs Coach Todd Bowles said. "He's done everything. He's checked all the boxes. He's doing all the right things now. I can't say enough about him."

Tampa Bay310147--34

Green Bay7373--20

First Quarter

TB--FG McLaughlin 39, 9:02.

GB--Kraft 5 pass from Love (Carlson kick), :49.

Second Quarter

TB--Evans 19 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 12:21.

GB--FG Carlson 36, 7:09.

TB--FG McLaughlin 46, :10.

Third Quarter

TB--R.White 26 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 10:55.

GB--Reed 17 pass from Love (Carlson kick), 4:18.

TB--Kieft 2 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :20.

Fourth Quarter

GB--FG Carlson 33, 10:04.

TB--Moore 52 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:30.

Attendance--77,275.

TBGB

First downs2218

Total Net Yards452321

Rushes-yards27-9917-60

Passing353261

Punt Returns1-130-0

Kickoff Returns0-02-28

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int22-28-029-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost5-282-23

Punts1-65.02-47.0

Fumbles-Lost1-12-1

Penalties-Yards4-524-31

Time of Possession29:0730:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tampa Bay, R.White 21-89, Edmonds 3-13, Thompkins 1-(minus 1), Mayfield 2-(minus 2). Green Bay, A.Jones 13-53, Taylor 1-6, Love 2-1, Drake 1-0.

PASSING--Tampa Bay, Mayfield 22-28-0-381. Green Bay, Love 29-39-0-284.

RECEIVING--Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-155, Evans 4-57, Moore 2-68, R.White 2-50, Otton 2-44, Palmer 1-5, Kieft 1-2. Green Bay, Wicks 6-97, Reed 6-52, Kraft 4-57, A.Jones 4-16, Doubs 3-30, Heath 3-29, Taylor 2-(minus 4), Melton 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with teammate center Robert Hainsey after throwing a 52-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after throwing a 52-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) celebrates after catching a 26-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

