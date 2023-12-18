Musselman still looking for improved execution

FAYETTEVILLE — Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff sounded more optimistic about the Arkansas men’s basketball team moving forward than Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman after Saturday night’s game at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks built a 20-point lead in the second half, then held on to beat the Bisons 69-66.

Arkansas (7-4) couldn’t afford another loss to a mid-major program — Lipscomb (7-6) plays in the Atlantic Sun Conference — after losing to Southern Conference member North Carolina-Greensboro 78-72 at Walton Arena earlier this season.

The Razorbacks led for 37:14, but Lipscomb pulled within a point three times in the final 4:29 and missed five shots that would have put the Bisons ahead or tied the score.

“They’re really, really good,” Acuff said of the Razorbacks. “They’re going to be right there at the end like they always are.”

Musselman has led his teams — three at Nevada and three at Arkansas — to NCAA Tournament appearances the past six times it was held.

That includes Elite Eight appearances with the Razorbacks in 2021 and 2022 and a Sweet 16 appearance last season after they endured stretches of 1-4, 1-5 and 1-5, respectively.

Despite that track record, Musselman said it doesn’t mean history will repeat itself this season with the Razorbacks struggling at 3-3 in their past six games.

“Every team is different,” Musselman said. “Every team has got its own personality.”

Musselman said he’s not operating under the mindset of, “Hey, we’ll be alright, we’ll figure it out,” simply because the Razorbacks had turned previous seasons in their favor.

“We’ve got to play better in so many different areas,” Musselman said. “We’ll keep coaching and then hopefully you get some execution on the floor.”

Junior guard Tramon Mark, a transfer from Houston who led Arkansas with 17 points against Lipscomb, is among nine newcomers for the Razorbacks.

“I’m always confident in my team going against anybody,” Mark said. “Whether we’re struggling or not struggling, these are my guys.

“Most of us are transfers, but the guys that have been here, they tell us what we need to do and we go out there and try and do it.”

Two returners — senior forward Makhi Mitchell and senior guard Davonte Davis — combined to score the Razorbacks’ last six points after Lipscomb pulled within 63-62 with a 21-2 run.

Mitchell hit two layups in the final 3:01 to finish 6 of 6 from the field with 12 points.

“Khi Mitchell scored two baskets late when we had to have them,” Musselman said.

Mark said the Razorbacks played well offensively and defensively in taking a 61-41 lead.

“Then as they went on their run, we just got sloppy,” Mark said. “They started getting more and more open looks, more driving lanes for layups.

“We really didn’t have any rotations on their drives and on their five-man [6-9 Owen McCormack] that was popping and shooting.”

Thirteen Razorbacks played with 10 getting more than seven minutes, led by Mark’s 31.

“Well, normally people are telling us we need to play more,” Musselman said about not going with a shorter rotation. “Now we’re playing more and we’re getting asked questions, should we play less?

“We’re trying to figure out who we are, plain and simple. We’re trying to figure out who we can rely on on a nightly basis.

“Who plays with consistency? Who can react to loose balls? Who can defensive rebound? Who can keep the ball in front of them? There’s a lot of things we are searching for.”

Musselman said this season’s team is “completely different” than his others at Arkansas.

“There’s no traits that our past teams had,” he said.

Lipscomb, which primarily went with four guards and played four freshmen, had 12 offensive rebounds and outscored the Razorbacks 13-6 in second-chance points.

“There was a baseline out-of-bounds play and we weren’t even matched up [defensively],” Musselman said. “We’ve got to become way more alert. We’ve got to have way more sense of urgency.

“All things that we’ll continue to discuss and talk about.”

After having a full week of practice in preparation for Lipscomb, the Razorbacks have more time to work on themselves before playing Abilene Christian on Thursday night at Walton Arena.

“We’ll practice Monday, we’ll practice Tuesday, we’ll practice Wednesday and practice Thursday and try to get better,” Musselman said of the plan for this week. “I mean, that’s all you can do.”