Maury Povich received the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor from his wife, journalist Connie Chung, on Saturday. The 84-year-old talk show host, who retired last year, was honored during the creative arts ceremony at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. "I know that you think he's been determining the paternity of every child in America all his life," Chung said in her introduction. "But no, in his 67 freaking years in television, he's been a news reporter and a news anchor and old-fashion talk show host interviewing world leaders, politicians, members of Congress, authors, movie stars and even Julia Child." Among those paying tribute in videos were Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Clarkson, Lewis Black, Karamo Brown and sports broadcasters Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser. Povich took the stage to chants of "Maury, Maury, Maury!" He ended his tabloid-style show, which began in 1991, last year. He hosted "A Current Affair" from 1986-90 for then-Fox Television owner Rupert Murdoch. Povich recalled when "A Current Affair" was nominated for awards during its run. "Rupert Murdoch used to tell me all that time, 'Don't particularly think about that, Maury, we're more interested in winning viewers than awards,'" Povich said. Raising his Emmy award in the air, Povich said, "Rupert, the hell with that."

The Russian-American writer Masha Gessen received a German literary prize Saturday in a ceremony that was delayed and scaled down in reaction to an article comparing Gaza to Nazi German ghettos. The comparison in a recent New Yorker article was viewed as controversial in Germany, where government authorities strongly support Israel as a form of remorse and responsibility for murdering up to 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. Gessen was originally due to receive the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought on Friday in the city hall of Bremen, in northwest Germany, but the sponsoring organization, the Heinrich Böll Foundation, and the Senate of the city of Bremen withdrew from the ceremony. In Gessen's article, titled "In the Shadow of the Holocaust," the author explores German Holocaust memory, arguing that Germany today stifles free and open debate on Israel. The award is to honor people who contribute to public political thought in the tradition of Hannah Arendt, the German-born American political theorist who explored totalitarianism.