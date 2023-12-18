Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 18, 1923

Gilbert and Phillip Waters, ages 16 and 12 respectively, the sons of W.R. Waters -- who is on trial for the killing of Osa Harris, a fellow workman in the Missouri Pacific Railroad shops, on Nov. 6 -- took the stand yesterday in defense of their father and recalled alleged intimacies of their mother with the slain man. Waters is on trial for first-degree murder. The prosecution characterized the killing as "cold-blooded, premeditated murder" and demanded the death penalty. The killing occurred at the railroad shops in North Little Rock after both men had completed their day's work.

50 years ago

Dec. 18, 1973

The Mississippi River Transmission Corporation received authority Monday from the state Public Service Commission to build a 24-inch natural gas pipeline across the Ouachita River near Crossett in Bradley and Union counties. Similar authority was granted to the corporation by the PSC last week to build another portion of the 62-mile pipeline across the Saline River in Arkansas. No construction can begin, however, until the corporation receives a permit from the Vicksburg District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is accepting comments on the pipeline through Jan. 3.

25 years ago

Dec. 18, 1998

FOUKE -- Investigators have arrested Sue Page, 58, a former Fouke city employee, in the alleged theft of more than $5,000 from the Miller County community, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Tuesday. State police investigators, working with Miller County sheriff's deputies, looked at city deposits for the past two years and found "approximately $5,300 was unaccounted for," Sadler said. Town officials have said the alleged thefts surfaced after water and sewer customers complained that their checks were held up for long periods of time. Officials said the checks were apparently used to replace cash removed from city accounts. Prosecuting attorney Brent Haltom of Texarkana said Page was released on $5,000 bail from the Miller County jail and will have her first court appearance Jan. 7.

10 years ago

Dec. 18, 2013

The Little Rock Board of Directors unanimously approved with no discussion Tuesday the city's 2014 budget and authorized the issuance of bonds to help pay for infrastructure improvements in the Bass Pro Shops development district. The board was urged in an email from an Arkansas Community Organizations official not to approve the tax increment financing, or TIF, which allows some revenue from property taxes within the development district to be used for construction. But city directors didn't discuss the request and no one spoke for or against the TIF proposal during the comment period. The ordinance allows for 30% of infrastructure costs to be financed through a TIF bond and 70% to be paid by the developer. Redevelopment District No. 1 includes the planned Gateway Town Center area in Otter Creek where a new Bass Pro Shops location recently opened and where an 80-store outlet mall is underway.