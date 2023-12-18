Razorback QB commitment invited to 2024 U.S. Army Bowl

Arkansas quarterback pledge Grayson Wilson has been selected to play in the U.S. Army Bowl next year.

Wilson, 6-3 and 190 pounds, of Central Arkansas Christian, passed for 3,413 yards and 41 touchdowns against only 2 interceptions this season. He also rushed 837 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He completed 147 of 251 passes for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns, and rushed 84 times for 530 yards and 7 scores as a sophomore.

Wilson took part in the U.S. Army Combine and shined over the weekend, and was named one of the top two quarterbacks out of more than 70 at the position. He is expected to be coached by former Arkansas coach Houston Nutt in next year’s contest.

He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and Central Arkansas in April. Wilson later received an offer from Oklahoma State despite his pledge to Arkansas.

Wilson was an outstanding three-sport athlete as a sophomore. In addition to being all-conference and all-state in football, he achieved the same honors in basketball and baseball.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 40 quarterback in the nation in the 2025 class. The service rates him the No. 5 recruit in Arkansas.