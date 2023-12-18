Rogers Public Education Foundation to honor two former teachers, one graduate at April luncheon

ROGERS -- Award-winning educator Diana Kolman and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Fermin Sandoval will join the Rogers Public Education Foundation's Wall of Distinction in 2024, according to a news release from the foundation.

Kolman is being honored for her enduring impact on education and Sandoval for his exemplary service to the nation, according to the release.

The late Heather Grosze will receive the foundation's Legacy Award, which embodies unparalleled dedication to teaching and family, the release states.

They'll be honored at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 25 at the Rogers Convention Center.

"We are excited to announce our 2024 Wall of Distinction honorees," Krista Khone, executive director of the foundation, said in the release. "The impact these individuals have had on our schools and community cannot be understated. We are grateful for the contributions they have made, and we are thrilled to be able to honor them."

Forty-three people have been added to the Wall of Distinction since it was started in 2012. It is meant to honor alumni, teachers, administrators, parents and community leaders who have made an impact on the city's public school system.

Kolman, 80, joined Rogers Public Schools as a secretary in the gifted and talented department in 1987. After returning to college and earning a bachelor's degree in education, she was hired as an English teacher and student publications adviser at Rogers High School and went on to produce award-winning student yearbooks and newspapers, according to the release, before retiring in 2011.

Sandoval, 32, is a 2009 Rogers High School graduate who enlisted in the Marines in 2012. Sandoval deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and his awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal with two bronze stars and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars, the release states.

Grosze was a secondary career and technical education teacher in Arkansas public schools for 25 years. She joined the Rogers district in 2000, teaching at Elmwood Junior High School and Rogers High School before moving to the Rogers High sophomore campus in 2001. Known for her leadership, Grosze was named teacher of the year in 2006 and contributed to the establishment of Heritage High School in 2008, according to the release. She died in February at the age of 50.

Proceeds from the 13th annual luncheon will go toward the foundation to promote and enhance educational opportunities in the Rogers School District, according to the release, and tickets are on sale at rogerspef.org. Contact Khone at krista.khone@rpsar.net for more information.

Sandoval

