Smith lines up 4-star RB for January visit

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith wasted no time setting up an official visit for a 4-star tailback in the class of 2024 after losing a pledge earlier Monday.

J’Marion Burnette, 6-1 and 220 pounds, of Andalusia, Ala., plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 12-14.

He has more than 25 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon and Texas.

News of his visit to Arkansas comes shortly after running back Jadan Baugh re-opened his recruitment after being committed to the Razorbacks since May.

Burnette rushed for 4,038 yards in three seasons prior to his senior year.

He had 85 carries for 649 yards and 9 touchdowns this season while missing 4 games due to an injury. He was committed to Auburn until he re-opened his recruitment on Nov. 2.

Burnette pledged to the Tigers in March.

Burnette played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game over the weekend.

ESPN rates him the No. 18 running back and No. 250 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class, and the No. 15 recruit in Alabama.