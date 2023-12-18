Woman charged in home shooting

A Little Rock woman was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of first degree domestic battery in an incident involving a gun.

The Little Rock Police Department arrested Taryn Leshell Simpson, 58, at 9:59 p.m. at 3722 Longcoy St.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the address.

Upon arrival, they found Eric Maxwell suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

Maxwell said Simpson shot him and was in the house.

The officers instructed Simpson to come outside and she complied.

She was then taken into custody without incident.

NLR man arrested on drug charges

A North Little Rock man was arrested over multiple drug-related felonies Sunday.

North Little Rock police arrested Zachary Cooper, 38, on E. Washington Ave. at 2:28 a.m.

During a traffic stop, an officer saw in "plain view" a glass pipe with residue stuffed in Cooper's waistline.

Officers asked him multiple times if he had anything else on his person and Cooper stated he did not.

Officers then noticed a blue pill in Cooper's mouth, which he swallowed.

Cooper claimed it was Xanax for medical purposes.

Asked several more times if he had anything else on him, Cooper said no once again.

After he was taken to the Pulaski County jail, an officer found three baggies containing suspected meth and marijuana.

Cooper was charged with felonies for furnishing prohibited articles, possession with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, plus a misdemeanor for tampering with evidence.