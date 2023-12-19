4-star WR Crutchfield chooses Mizzou

Consensus 4-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has committed to Missouri.

Crutchfield, 6-2 and 175 pounds, of Pine Bluff, committed to Arkansas on April 23 over Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and others but re-opened his recruitment on Nov. 4. He picked the Tigers over the Razorbacks, LSU and Auburn.

On3.com rates him the No. 24 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 2 prospect in Arkansas.

He had 53 catches for 1,297 yards and 19 touchdowns, and 8 carries for 32 yards and 1 touchdown this season. He returned 6 kickoffs for 114 yards and 1 touchdown, and also returned 4 punts for 88 yards.

Crutchfield has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl game on Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.