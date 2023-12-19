Arkansas forecast to get rain late Thursday through Monday

Most of Arkansas is expected to get rain starting late Thursday through Christmas day, forecasters said Tuesday.

"What we're looking at across most of the state is this pattern of rain and then a lull and then more rain," Dylan Cooper, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said Tuesday morning.

"Scattered showers are expected on Thursday and Friday, but much more widespread, consistent rain is forecast over the weekend," he said.

The heavier waves of rain are expected to focus more on the central and southern portions of the state.

Central and southern Arkansas could see around an inch and a half to two inches of rain through December 25, Cooper said. Northern parts of the state are forecast to see three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a quarter of rain.

Little Rock is forecast to see rain starting late Thursday night to early Friday. Cooper said the city has the best chance for rain over the weekend.

Cooper said the weather office is confident in the forecast as the system does not appear to have storms, which can make the precipitation predictions less reliable.

"There might be a few rumbles of thunder, but we aren't expecting any severe weather," he said.

The forecaster also said that flash flooding is not currently a concern due to the dry conditions in Arkansas.

"To have flash flooding, you need to have all that precipitation in a short amount of time. These predictions show up to two inches of rain over the next several days," Cooper said, "The rivers will rise a bit, but the rivers are still low."

The U.S. Drought Monitor showed Tuesday that much of Arkansas is under some drought conditions. The southeast corner of the state is under extreme drought conditions and parts of Central Arkansas range from extreme drought conditions to abnormally dry conditions, according to data released on Thursday.

Southern and much of eastern Arkansas is under moderate danger for wildfire, according to maps from the Arkansas Forestry Commission Tuesday morning.

Cooper said Arkansans traveling on the weekend should prepare and give themselves enough time to reach their destination.

"Just because there will be heavier rain near the weekend, we'd encourage leaving earlier enough that you have enough time to drive slowly and safely through the rain," the forecaster said. "Plan ahead, if you're moving around the state, plan for rain in the area."

WARM, WET CHRISTMAS

Arkansas is looking at a warm, wet Christmas this year, forecasters said.

"If a white Christmas was on your wish list this year, it does not make a difference if you were naughty or nice, it simply is not going to happen," the National Weather Service said in a post on X Monday evening.

"It's not going to be cold," Cooper said. "Starting Wednesday we will see a warming trend."

Little Rock is forecast to see a high near 60 degrees on Wednesday and then a high in the upper 60s on Christmas, he said.