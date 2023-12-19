Biden picks former Beebe administration official for U.S. Marshal role





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has nominated a former official of Gov. Mike Beebe's administration to serve as the next U.S. marshal for Arkansas' Western District.

The White House announced today the nomination of Gary Grimes to the position as part of a slate of federal nominees, which in total included five federal district court picks, one individual for a Court of Federal Claims seat, and two people for U.S. Marshals positions.

Grimes served as liaison to law enforcement and emergency management in the Beebe administration from 2007 to 2011. Grimes' other experience includes several law enforcement roles, including as sheriff of Sebastian County from 1989 to 1999.

Grimes has served as principal owner of Grimes & Associates LLC -- a law enforcement, security and government affairs consulting firm -- since leaving the Beebe administration.

The Western District of Arkansas' main office is in Fort Smith with a scope including the municipalities of Fayetteville, Hot Springs, Texarkana and El Dorado. The rest of the state is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Marshal's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.



