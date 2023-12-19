Boy, 5, dies after

falling ill at shelter

The Associated Press

A 5-year-old boy living at a temporary shelter for migrants in Chicago died over the weekend after being transported to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency, the city's mayor said Monday.

The boy's death on Sunday revived community organizers' complaints about conditions at shelters and questions about how Chicago is responding to an influx of people unaccustomed to the city's cold winters and with few local contacts.

Chicago and other northern U.S. cities have struggled to find housing for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers, many of whom have been bused from Texas throughout the last year.

Although the city reports that police stations have been mostly cleared, large shelters are not necessarily a safe alternative, said Annie Gomberg, a volunteer with the city's Police Station Response Team who has been working with Chicago's new arrivals since April. Gomberg said about 2,300 people have been staying at the shelter where the boy was living.

"The shelters are completely locked down to outside access," Gomberg said. She said she suspects part of the reason for tight security is so the public cannot see how the shelters are being run.

Jean Carlos Martinez, 5, was a resident at a shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood when he suffered a medical emergency, then died shortly after arriving at Comer Children's Hospital Sunday afternoon, a statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson read.

"City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy," Johnson said.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the conditions at the shelter played a role in the child's death.

Martinez was "not feeling well" when EMS transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Chicago police said, adding that detectives are investigating the incident.

Gomberg sent The Associated Press videos taken by shelter residents showing coughing and crying children in the crowded Pilsen shelter where Martinez was staying. One video showed water leaking from the ceiling onto the cots below.

Gomberg said people staying there told her mold is visible in the shelter and lack of insulation makes the repurposed warehouse very cold.

Trump's lawyers

request gag review

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Lawyers for Donald Trump asked the full federal appeals court in Washington to review a gag order restricting the former president's speech in the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

In requesting that the entire court take up the matter, Trump's lawyers argued the panel's decision earlier this month contradicted Supreme Court precedent and rulings from other appeals courts. They said a fresh evaluation was needed "both to secure uniformity of this Court's decisions and because of the question's exceptional importance."

"This petition presents a question of exceptional importance: Whether a district court may gag the core political speech of the leading candidate for President of the United States--disregarding the First Amendment rights of over 100 million American voters--based on speculation about undefined possible future harms to the judicial process," the lawyers wrote.

The gag order was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October in response to concerns from special counsel Jack Smith's team that Trump's pattern of incendiary comments could taint the proceedings, intimidate witnesses and influence jurors.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed the gag order but modified it in important ways, freeing Trump to publicly criticize Smith. The panel said that though he could make general comments about known or foreseeable witnesses, he could not directly attack them over their involvement in the case or about the content of their expected testimony.

The gag order issue is one of multiple pending court challenges ahead of Trump's election subversion trial, which is scheduled for March 4.

Last week, Smith's team asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on a Trump appeal claiming that he is immune from prosecution as a former president. Trump's team is scheduled to respond to that request in a legal brief on Wednesday.

The Washington-based federal appeals court last week granted prosecutors' request to expedite consideration of Trump's appeal and Monday scheduled arguments for Jan. 9.

In the meantime, Chutkan has ordered a pause to the proceedings while the appeal plays out.