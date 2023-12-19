COLUMNIST: Are we willing to accept a Putin victory in Ukraine?

Ukraine surprised everyone--above all, probably, Vladimir Putin--with its determined resistance to Russia's attack in February 2022. But now the war has ground down to a lethal stalemate. Ukraine cannot win this war of attrition on its own.

Reflecting its admiration of the Ukrainians' courage, as well as the stakes in this conflict, the West has responded with considerable aid.

It's time to consider what a Ukrainian defeat will mean.

The war in Ukraine is existential. A Russian victory will mean the end of an independent Ukraine and its aspirations toward the values of the West. The difference between those values and the values that Russia and its ideological confederates--Iran, China, North Korea--have to offer are not merely theoretical:

Over-simplifying only slightly, on one side are democracy, the rule of law, equality for women, respect for LGBTQ+ citizens, free speech, a free press and tolerance.

On the other side are authoritarianism, a corrupt judiciary, oppression of women and minorities, censorship and kleptocracy.

The United States has to be certain about which side it's on. The crisis in Ukraine is a test of the depth of our commitment to the values that we profess. The Biden administration is asking for an additional $64 billion to support Ukraine; Republicans and many other Americans are balking at the price tag. But no one said victory would be cheap or easy.